ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GOP fields four candidates in Michigan House District 43 primary

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497B4J_0gRro0IC00

Four candidates are trying to break through to Republican voters in District 43 of the Michigan House and win their support: Nevin Cooper-Keel, Phillip Joseph, Lindsay Kronemeyer and Rachelle Smit.

Most of the candidates are running on a strongly anti-establishment message, telling voters they will bring true conservative values to Lansing and repeating claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" or fraudulent.

Smit, the elected clerk in Martin Township, said she was inspired to run for office after seeing what she described as "countless irregularities" in the 2020 presidential election count.

Although a majority-Republican committee in the Michigan Senate investigated fraud claims in the administration of Michigan's elections and found no evidence of fraud, Smit calls for a "forensic audit" of Michigan's 2020 election. She also wants to prioritize election reforms such as mandating voter ID and banning ballot drop-boxes.

Candidate Phillip Joseph, an Orangeville Township resident, also calls the 2020 election "stolen" in blog posts and said in an interview that he supports similar election reforms to Smit.

"No matter where you stand on the issue of the 2020 election, voter confidence is down, and we need to do something to fix that," Joseph said. "I am not in favor of same-day voter registration, drop boxes should be illegal, and I would like to see photo ID being required. But at the same time, I want to make it clear that I would like voting to be easy and accessible for people."

Joseph said he's a lifelong Republican but felt Republican politicians he voted for haven't delivered. "I'm upset with the party, because I don't feel they've been representing us well."

Joseph calls himself "a normal guy running to represent normal people," and said voters he talks to are frustrated with the political establishment on the right and the left. "They want honesty. They want simplicity. And I just want people to be able to live their lives free of government intrusion."

"The government is more the problem than the solution in many cases," he said.

Smit, who owns a second-generation dairy farm with her husband, said she's also focused on anti-abortion legislation, increasing parental control over children's education and helping farmers prosper through de-regulation of the agriculture industry.

"We do not need to co-parent with the government," Smit wrote on her campaign website, citing "Critical Race Theory and Woke Ideology" as causes of failure in the Michigan public education system. "Parents should have a choice where their children are being educated."

On the issue of education, mom and member of a charter school's school board Lindsay Kronemeyer, who describes herself as a "common sense conservative," said she's focused on three areas: transparency, accountability and flexibility.

Parents should be able to see what's being taught to their children in schools, Kronemeyer said, and schools should be held accountable for the literacy rates they are delivering.

Kronemeyer also said there should be a greater focus on financial literacy and the skilled trades in school.

"We have an aging workforce in construction and manufacturing," Kronemeyer said. "If we can't build and make our own things in this country, we're going to be in a world of hurt."

Kronemeyer supports the same election reforms as her opponents, including photo ID requirements, saying that "We all know there has been voter fraud over the years" and citizens need to regain confidence in the voting system.

The Republican candidates' focus on claims of fraud in the 2020 election was an issue that pushed Democrat Mark Ludwig into the race, and it is the reason he is trying to appeal to Republican voters to "Rehab the Red" and change parties this year.

"I am quite distressed about the fundamental break from reality so many people in this country have had, following Donald Trump down this absolute rabbit hole of madness," Ludwig said. "And I felt compelled to say that this was a pack of lies coming out of the Republican Party."

Ludwig, of Fennville, admits that election reforms may be needed to restore voter trust in elections after so much talk of fraud and said he'll work with Republicans on legislation.

He said he's reaching out to Republican voters who "see there's a whole bunch of lying going on," and recognizes that voting for him, as a pro-choice Democrat passionate about the issue of climate change, "might be a tough pill to swallow."

"But as Democrats go, I'm pretty moderate. I've got a lot of guns," he quipped. "I'm willing to listen to anyone's point of view, and I'm much more concerned that we get our 'small-d democratic' fundamentals solid. Everything else is secondary."

Cooper-Keel wrote on Facebook that he is running on the issues of parental rights, rooting out corruption and taking away the power of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue shut down or mask orders.

"Our state has had massive violations of law by our state government against its people and we need to send somebody there that's ready to do the job of restraining the government," he wrote, explaining that he filed because he did not believe the other three candidates were "qualified" for the job. "One thing you can 100 percent count on me to do is strip the health department of any emergency shut down authority without prior legislative approval."

Cooper-Keel, who did not reply to several emailed requests for an interview, unsuccessfully challenged Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township, in District 80 in a 2020 primary, a campaign he said was inspired by the 2020 stay-home orders of the early pandemic.

Cooper-Keel runs Atwater Bail Bonds in Allegan and was the Monterey Township supervisor for several years.

He has launched lawsuits against Allegan County judges regarding how his divorce proceedings were handled and recently sued Allegan County 48th Circuit Court Judge Roberts Kengis and the state of Michigan in federal court, claiming his freedom of speech was violated when the court's official Facebook page deleted comments he made.

The primary election is Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan Republican Party Submits Nominees For Election Board

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has resubmitted a list of three nominees to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill a vacancy on the state’s Board of Canvassers after the Democratic governor rejected an initial list due to one nominee, a current state representative, being deemed ineligible. The list, sent Thursday in a letter to the governor, includes Steve Yoder, Michael Hewitt and Richard Houskamp, according to Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela. Yoder and Hewitt both serve as congressional district chairs for the Michigan GOP while Houskamp is a third district committeeman for the party. Hewitt also hosts a conservative radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

At debate, Michigan GOP gov. candidates cheer SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

With just over a month until the Aug. 2 GOP primary, all five of the remaining Republican gubernatorial candidates faced off in Warren on Thursday evening for their most contentious debate yet. Topics ranged from God to drag queens in the hourlong, sold-out event that offered a cash bar for attendees. The panel was moderated […] The post At debate, Michigan GOP gov. candidates cheer SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Michigan's GOP gov hopefuls clash: 'What did you do in 2020?'

Warren — In the first debate featuring only the five final Republican candidates for governor, the contenders feuded Thursday night over who had done the most to fight Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and advance unproven claims of election fraud. The debate, hosted by the Brighter Michigan political...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer, Republican lawmakers reach deal on Michigan budget

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle reached a deal on a state budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget is estimated to be around $75 billion, which would be a record. “This is our fourth collaboration on a fiscally-responsible...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Whiteford
Person
Donald Trump
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our choice in the Republican primary for governor

We can't pretend that our endorsement for governor in the Republican primary was either an easy or an obvious choice. The reality is there is no truly obvious choice. The GOP campaign has been in disarray from the start, and remains so, with just six weeks left until the Aug. 2 balloting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Stop making politics a crime

The smackdown delivered to Attorney General Dana Nessel by the Michigan Supreme Court last week was about as big a wallop as it gets. The unanimous ruling and a separate concurrence basically accused the AG's office of subverting justice and manipulating the law to press its unwarranted vendetta against then-Gov. Rick Snyder and eight members of his team in the Flint water crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Lawsuits#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#The Michigan House#The Michigan Senate
fox2detroit.com

Gloves come off as 5 Republican candidates for governor debate in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The five Republican candidates for governor shared the same stage for the first time Thursday night at the Royalty House in Warren. The candidates shared their ideas and at times did not hold back in going after each other, while sharing their plans for Michigan.
fox2detroit.com

Michigan GOP governor candidates debate in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The race for the nomination for the Republican ticket for the Michigan governor's race is still to be decided but the field is down to five and, on Thursday, they'll debate in Warren. Macomb County is hosting is gubernatorial debate Thursday night at the Royalty...
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Former Michigan governor takes the Fifth on the witness stand

Former Governor Rick Snyder invoked his Fifth Amendment right several times during a federal court hearing Thursday in Ann Arbor. Snyder spent less than five minutes on the witness stand in a civil trial related to the Flint water crisis. The trial involves damage claims on behalf of four Flint...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

$76B budget includes about $1B for pork projects spread across Michigan

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers tucked about $1 billion of pork-barrel spending into the state's $76 billion budget Friday for projects ranging from community centers in the hometowns of key lawmakers to funding for Detroit's museums, a Lake Michigan ferry boat and high-dollar local infrastructure projects. The historic, targeted funding...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy