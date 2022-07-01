ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale invites health care workers to lead Fourth of July parade

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
ALLENDALE TWP. — The Allendale Chamber of Commerce is inviting health care workers to join its Fourth of July parade in a position of honor: as grand marshals of the parade.

Anyone who works in the health care field can help lead the Grand Parade the morning of July 4. The Chamber simply asks people to wear something that identifies them with their health care employer or organization, such as their scrubs or uniform, and arrive early to the staging area at the Allendale Public Schools K-8 campus.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m.

Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Wildeboer said the parade usually draws 6,000-8,000 people and features an airplane flyover that helps make it a big holiday draw.

University of Michigan Health-West, which recently opened an Allendale Township office, is sponsoring the parade.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

radioresultsnetwork.com

Cambensy Not Happy With $8 Million For Old MGH Development

The Michigan House of Representatives Friday morning passed the fiscal year 2023 state budget, which contains significant investments in our state infrastructure, health care programs, our public schools and universities, and several major projects for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. State Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) says there are good things in...
MARQUETTE, MI
Lima News

Lake Michigan car ferries make fun Midwest getaways

A spin around Lake Michigan easily exceeds 1,000 miles and 18 hours of road time when following shoreline instead of interstate. That’s no vacation for the driver, or travelers low on leisure time. Another option: Shorten the loop by using two car ferries to cross the Great Lake, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan to auction waterfront property, wooded lots across the state

The state of Michigan is auctioning off properties throughout the Upper and Lower peninsulas starting Aug. 2 through Sept. 9. The state Department of Natural Resources will host 15 online auctions for vacant land, including lots with waterfront access to lakes and rivers.  Many parcels do not have public road access or may be unbuildable because of water proximity. Others feature large acreage with water access — true steals. A few are located in metro Detroit, including Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
