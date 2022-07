WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has announced its holiday hours for its city services. All offices at City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day and no CitiBus services will be available. There will also be no refuse or recycling services on Monday, instead, the services will be provided one day later than normal. This week’s schedule is listed below.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO