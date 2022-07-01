REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(SPRINGFIELD) The State’s Illinois Family Relief Plan begins today, on this Friday, July 1st. Governor JB Pritzker says in total, more than $1.8 billion in relief is going out to taxpayers, although many lawmakers say its all a gimmick. Starting today, the state’s one percent sales tax on groceries will go away for a year and a two-cent increase in the gas tax, set to go into effect on July 1st, will instead be delayed to January 1st of next year. The plan permanently expands the state’s earned income tax credit, plus property tax rebates of up to $300 and income tax rebates ranging from $50 to $100 will start going out to eligible households in September. In reaction, downstate lawmakers say the supposed tax savings come after the last three years of the current Governor and legislative leaders trying to raise every tax and fee they could find. Right now the state is reaping a windfall of cash from sales taxes due to historical inflation and price spikes, much of which is driven by current state policies.

