Holland Township, NJ

After seven months, Plant Lady Plant Shop will close its doors in Holland Town Center

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
HOLLAND TWP. — Less than seven months after opening its doors, Plant Lady Plant Shop will close permanently in Holland Township.

"We are saddened to say our storefront is closing permanently at Plant Lady Plant Shop," the business wrote on social media Wednesday, June 29.

The store at 12330 James St. in Holland Township will be open until Sunday, July 10, or until all stock is gone. Everything is 35-50 percent off.

Breanna Johnson, a 21-year-old West Michigan native, opened Plant Lady in December 2021 at Holland Town Center.

"We've been getting the business ready for the past year," she told The Sentinel at the time. "Our general mission is to nurture the plant lover in everyone."

At first, Johnson hoped to open her business downtown.

"We had a spot planned, but it fell through," she said. "Then our second location fell through. But just a few weeks ago, we stumbled across Holland Town Center. It was really clear that ownership there lines up with our vision."

Plant Lady is the third business to announce its separation from Holland Town Center in June — including Outlaw Roasted Corn and B2 Outlet Stores.

Johnson did not respond to a request for comment on the closure.

"We want to thank the community for the amazing support," the business wrote online.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

