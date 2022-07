The clock is ticking down at the South Bay's beloved amusement park, and residents throughout Silicon Valley have been reflecting on the loss. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which owns California's Great America in Santa Clara, announced Monday that it is selling the 46-year-old property for $310 million to San-Francisco based Prologis, a national real estate firm. The park will remain open for up to 11 years before closing permanently, company officials said.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO