"The emotion just flooded me." A.J. Reeves, a 6-foot-6 guard from Roxbury, will play for the Celtics in the Summer League, he told Boston.com on Friday. Reeves, the Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts in 2017-18, shined at Brimmer and May in Newton and at Providence College. He grew up a huge Celtics fan and fondly remembers watching the 2008 team win a title when he was a young kid.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO