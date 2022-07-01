Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

June 13

966 Douglas and Cynthia Church to Douglas and Shari Church, 1753 Potts Lane, Zanesville, $75,266.66

967 Kelly Scarberry to Arrington Mortgage Services LLC, 7715 Old Town Road, Roseville, $84,436

968 Debra Beckert to Ashley and James Priest, 1135 Griffiths Drive, Zanesville, $262,500

969 Gregory Peyton to Riley McFarland and Alyssa Costanza, 29 Poplar Drive, Zanesville, $225,000

970 Gary Hayes to Paul and Julie Nichols, 9035 Wilsonwood Road, Blue Rock, $12,600

971 David and Jennie Jones to Michael Norris, 1144 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $5,000

972 Carter Farms LLC to WD Pumpco LLC, 0.8523 acre, Cornerstone Lane, Duncan Falls, $5,000

973 393 Mound Rd. Ltd. to WD Pumpco LLC, 393 Mound St., Duncan Falls, $295,000

974 Barbara Cairn to Recovery Holdings LLC, 439 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

975 Scott, James, Lisa Moore to Annette Moore, 11470 Moore Road, Frazeysburg, $175,000

976 Ann Carter to Frank and Martha A. Driskel, 439 Wayne Ave., Zanesville, $86,000

977 Jill Coulles to Christi Wooten and Dawn Smiley, 3375 Rebecca Drive, Zanesville, $209,000

978 Joseph and Susan Tyson to Zanestucky LLC, 3240 Babbs Road, Nashport, $185,400

979 Britton Boetcher to Zanestucky LLC, 1256 Central Ave., Zanesville, $45,000

June 14

980 MidFirst Bank American to National Properties LLC, 1220 Richards Ave., Zanesville, $23,000

981 Otsego Company Ltd. to R Miller Land Development Ltd., 10905 Cannon Road, Frazeysburg, $465,000

982 Edward Gerlach to Nathaniel and Mary Mathers, 164 West High St., New Concord, $195,000

983 Ruth Zitnik to Logan and Rachel Wellig, 1700 Meadow Creek Drive, Zanesville, $425,750

984 Southridge Capital Management LLC to Doug and Judith Woody, 737 Westbourne Ave., Zanesville, $31,500

985 Ralph Jr. and Christine Atkinson to Courtney Wagner, 492 Spangler Drive, Zanesville, $41,500

986 Barbara Fisher to Rachel and Ryan Border, 462 West Lawndale Place, Zanesville, $211,000

June 15

987 Helen Garrison to Brandon King and Mickayla Bidwell, 3915 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $95,400

988 Terry Bell to Maria Mayle, 333 Stewart St., Zanesville, $6,000

989 Gerald Tiberio Jr. to Jason and Michelle McNutt, 3185 Hiawatha Drive, Zanesville, $18,000

990 Gerald Wagner to Matthew Schreiber, 2465 Douglas Drive, Zanesville, $280,000

991 Taylor-Szarka Rentals LLC to Scott and Fawn Sheppard, 5045 Pinecrest Drive, Zanesville, $128,000

992 Glass Enterprises Properties Inc. to Joy Goins and Benita Gatson, 103 Glessner Ave., Zanesville, $133,000

993 John Mears to JMP Holdings 232 LLC, 844 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $9,000

994 Jacob Ellis to Phillip and Katie Renicker, 8240 Dozer Ridge Road, Philo, $250,000

995 Donna Horton to Kip Koehler, 2229 Wilmer St., Zanesville, $180,000

996 Heather Osborne to Carl Gilkey, 9290 Center Road, Blue Rock, $28,000

June 17

997 CZ Company Zanesville to Newark DG LLC, 1158 Newark Road, Zanesville, $175,000

998 It's My House 18 LLC to Valerie Nelson, 1046 Market St., Zanesville, $38,000

999 Jeffrey Wahl to Pamela Daniels, 420 Fourth St., Philo, $78,000

1000 Heath White to Patricia Butcher, 2.48 and 1.56 acres, Crock Road, Zanesville, $59,000

1001 Mary Jones and Steven Blake to Eric Kimble, 3260 Millers Lane, Duncan Falls, $278,750

1002 Richard Boulton to Benjamin Dittmar, 575 Fairview Road, Zanesville, $238,000

1003 Benjamin Dittmar to Mound Realty LLC, 1416 Fairview Road, Zanesville, $635,000

1004 Teresa O'Toole, Rebecca Taylor and Lori Hoopes to Delbert and Joy Smith, 2920 Newton Drive, Zanesville, $210,000

1005 Ronnie and Shannon Yocum to James and Teresa Hoffer, 3412 Miles Run Road, Dresden, $329,900

1006 Billie Norris and Jeffrey Fowler to Cooper Ridge Homes LLC, 950 Pinkerton Road, 4.771 and 0.141 acres, Zanesville, et. al., $72,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

June 13

E791 Mary Young to Harold Young, 600 Branch Road, Zanesville

E792 Ruth Luburgh to Ronald and Ruth Luburgh, Lot 46, Edition and Part Vacant, Garrett Avenue, Dixon Boulevard, Zanesville

E793 Shirley Baughman to Randall Tisonyai, 1320 Ritchey Road, Zanesville

E794 Barbara Finan to Bernard Gregory Finan, 9 Miscellaneous Parcels, Lots in Van Horn, Abbott and Gilberts Addition, Zanesville

E795 Robert Payne to Kristina Hawk, 2802 Thompson Run Road, Zanesville

June 14

E796 Michael Renne to Lora Lynch, 882 Dillon Road, Zanesville

E797 Gayle Paul to Harold Paul, 2725 N. Lawhead Lane, Zanesville

E798 Thomas and Brenda Forker to Scott Forker, 2449 Marion Ave., Zanesville

E799 Thomas and Brenda Forker to Wendy Mettler, Lot 8-14, Brooklyn Terrace and Part Bank and Alley, Francis Street, Zanesville

E800 Kathy Watkins to Theodore Watkins, 1403 Sharon Ave., Zanesville

E801 Patrick and Paul Harper to Harper Management LLC, 6870 Axline Ave., East Fultonham

June 15

E802 Phyllis Kirkbride and Gale Hagenbuch to James Kirkbride, 390 Stewart St., Zanesville

E803 Larry and Deborah Lapp to Lapp Farms LLC, 7195 Dresden Adamsville Road, Adamsville

E804 Michael Bennett to Michael and Brandi Bennett, 1281 Adamsville Road, Zanesville

E805 Ohio Franklin Realty LLC to State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources, 23 Parcels containing 6897.54 acres, New Surveys, Cumberland Road, Cumberland

E806 Harold Curtis to Eric Curtis, 1005 Ellis Dam Road, Zanesville

E807 Shawn Harris to Shawn and Darlene Harris, 3561 Barkers Run Road, Zanesville

E808 Iris Wagner to Gerald Wagner, 2465 Douglas Drive, Zanesville

E809 R. Zach Prater to R. Zach and Tina Prater, 960 Raiders Road, Dresden

E810 Dennis Cochran to Dennis and Ronda Cochran, 3125 North Linden Ave., Zanesville

E811 Gloria McCartney to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1123 Grant St., Zanesville

E812 Michelle Thrash to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 229 Pine St., Zanesville

E813 Tedlaco Inc. to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1423 Mitchell St., Zanesville

E814 Christine Rnd Mitchell Bailes to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 157 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville

E815 Myrl McConnell to Gary McConnell, 861 Leonard Ave., Zanesville

E816 Freda Starkey to Theresa Crawmer, 27 North Montague Ave., Zanesville

June 16

E817 Marilou Elliott to Tracy and Marilou Elliott, 9120 Center Road, Blue Rock

E818 Vicki Mears to John Mears, 844 Putnam Ave., Zanesville

E819 Donna McCoy to G.D. McCoy, Lot 4, Rock Hollow, South River Road, McConnelsville

E820 Marsha Frazier to Scott Frazier, 274 North St., Duncan Falls

E821 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to Chrystal May, 527 Echo Ave., Zanesville

June 17

E822 Chauntelle Fleming to Courtney and Nick Thomas, Chauntelle Fleming, 6885 Shaver Road, Blue Rock

E823 Penny Dittmar to Dittmar Family Reservation Trust, 1416 Fairview Road, Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers