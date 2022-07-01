Home With Tess: Retiring the pallet bed frame: Is it worth it?

Phases in life come and go, and turning a new chapter can take many forms. For me, having my first child went hand-in-hand with swapping out a rather controversial design choice in my home: the pallet bed.

The choice to ditch the pallets was, in part, a matter of practicality. At nine months pregnant, getting out of a bed a foot off the ground became a bigger challenge each day, and I knew it’d remain difficult with a baby in my arms.

I also started to learn about the potential hazards of using pallets for furniture, as some contain chemicals that can be harmful when sanded and inhaled. DIYprojects.com gives a great rundown of how to find the best pallets that I’d highly recommend checking out if you decide to pursue an indoor project with them.

While I learned the pallets I used were relatively safe, I still felt anxious about the possibility of them affecting my baby in any way.

But more than anything, I just couldn’t put up with the creaking any longer. Day in and day out, as we crawled into bed, the boards shifted and let out piercing cries beneath our weight. The sound haunted my dreams. And while bolting them together may have helped, I just never knew if I wanted them to be that permanent of a fixture in our room.

So, I retired the pallets. More specifically, I retired the pallets and bought a frame that I helped my husband assemble a week before my due date. (Pro tip: It’s not a very comfortable project to do while expecting, and I’d recommend avoiding it.)

We still didn’t want to spend a fortune on a bed frame, so we settled on a somewhat budget option from Walmart. I wanted a frame that resembled the pallets as closely as possible — something somewhat rustic and minimal.

We spent a night putting the frame together, which did not turn out to be as simple as I expected.

Whether by fault of design or our poor assembly skills, we now have a bed that shakes as we get into it. Truthfully, it feels like it could collapse at any moment. And since we use the wall as our “headboard,” we’ve found the bed is not heavy enough to withstand the force, so it slowly slides out from the wall as we lean against it — even with rubber stoppers on the feet. So, we’ve switched out a creaking bed for a moving bed.

Is the new frame better than the pallets? To be honest, it loses out in the comfort category, which is the most important. I also miss the whimsy the pallets brought to the room.

Moral of the story: A pallet frame still isn’t a bad choice for those looking for a minimal look without maximum cost, as long as you do your research on how to choose the right pallets.

For now, our search for the perfect affordable bed frame continues.

