ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das promises improved performances in ISL 2022-23

By Mudeet Arora
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Ritwik...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'is negotiating to sell his £4.5m Cheshire home to Liverpool defender, and England team-mate, Trent Alexander-Arnold', as the Manchester City forward closes on £45m move to Chelsea

Raheem Sterling appears to be planning for life after Manchester City amid reports he is negotiating to sell his £4.5million house to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold. England right back Alexander-Arnold is believed to be considering relocating from south Manchester, according to the Daily Mirror. The 23-year-old currently resides in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritwik Das
Daily Mail

Vinicius Jr will 'sign a mega-money new contract at Real Madrid' and it 'will include a whooping £1BILLION RELEASE clause' as the Brazilian attacker is rewarded for a breakout season in Carlo Ancelotti's side

Real's Madrid's Vinicius Junior will reportedly sign a new long-term contract to stay at the club and it will include a £1billion release clause, according to reports in Spain. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season and it ended with him scoring the only goal in the Champions...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

688
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy