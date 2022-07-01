ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Passengers prepare for busy Fourth of July travel day at Atlanta airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The world's busiest airport is getting ready to be even busier as travelers head off for the holidays. Friday will be one of the busiest days of the Fourth of July weekend at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Passengers are just hoping their flight doesn't get delayed or...

