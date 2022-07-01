1 person killed in crash on North Sharon Amity Rd in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash on North Sharon Amity Road near Central Avenue in east Charlotte Friday morning, officials say.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the roadway would be closed between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road “for an extended amount of time.”

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic confirmed.

Drivers can use Eastway, Kilborne, or W.T. Harris to avoid the closure.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

