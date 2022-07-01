ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 person killed in crash on North Sharon Amity Rd in east Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvpI3_0gRrkizd00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash on North Sharon Amity Road near Central Avenue in east Charlotte Friday morning, officials say.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the roadway would be closed between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road “for an extended amount of time.”

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Medic confirmed.

Drivers can use Eastway, Kilborne, or W.T. Harris to avoid the closure.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Medic: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning I-85 wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer left one person dead and two others seriously injured. The wreck happened early Saturday morning on Interstate 85 northbound, close to exit 46A. Details are limited, but video from the scene revealed a tractor-trailer was overturned and on fire.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
East Lake, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Woman dies after being hit by train in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died after she was hit by an Amtrak train in China Grove Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WBTV. China Grove police responded to Beaver Street just before 4 p.m. After arriving, police found the body of 39-year-old Wendy Paulette Ervin. WBTV reported...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#North Sharon Amity Rd#North Sharon Amity Road#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
WBTV

Pedestrian struck, killed on North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte early Friday morning, authorities say. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a driver crossing through a yellow light hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk around 5:39 a.m. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island amid 6+ water rescues in a day, officials say

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hickory man died after he was pulled from the surf during difficult swimming conditions at Oak Island Sunday, officials said. The deadly incident was one of more than a half dozen calls for help among swimmers on Sunday at Oak Island and Caswell Beach, according to a news release from the town of Oak Island.
OAK ISLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Deadly crash involving tractor trailer shut down portion of I-85

With everything going on in the world these days, it's important to take care of yourself. Licensed counselor Felice Hightower shares some tips. Fourth of July cookouts costing more and food prices rise. Updated: 15 hours ago. Grocery prices are going up, making summer cookouts more expensive. Staying safe on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Troopers: 2 dead in Chester Co., S.C. wreck

CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in a Chester County, S.C. crash early Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m. at U.S. 21 near Riverview Circle. A driver in a 2014 Lincoln Sedan headed south ran off the road...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

52-year-old Hickory man drowns in Oak Island

Oak Island, N.C. — The Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC had been pulled to shore and was being administered CPR by bystanders. Emergency Medical Personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes, before pronouncing Mr. Whitley as deceased,” a press release from the Town of Oak Island said.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTV

Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday. According to police, officers responded to Cabarrus Arms Apartments on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot shot wound. Keisha N. Wright, 26, was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy