ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Blog: Hot and humid Friday and into the weekend

By Ricky Matthews
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

A warm Friday is expected across the area with highs near 90 for much of the region. We could also see a spotty shower or storm in a few spots.

Friday morning we woke up to a bit of a smoky smell in the air once again as wildfires in Hyde County, North Carolina, continue to produce some smoke that is drifting north. This smoke is often more noticeable in the morning because of inversions that we have in place in the morning. These inversions trap the smoke in the lower levels of the atmosphere, leading to a bit more of a smell. In addition to the inversions, in the morning and overnight our winds are weaker. The air doesn’t move as much. In the afternoon, as the sun heats the earth, the air moves more and the wind is more noteworthy. As a result, some of the smoke mixes out more in the afternoon than in the morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XqrD_0gRrkVT400

One thing you’ll also notice today is the humidity. It will be with us through the weekend and into next week. A few showers and storms may occur thanks to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tF5Jl_0gRrkVT400

Will we see rain this weekend? Yes. Will everyone see it? No. The rain chances will be scattered around, with not everyone seeing rain. Sunday features the best rain chances.

The best time for showers and storms will be in the afternoon – with rain chances fading into the evening.

It will be a warm weekend though, with highs on Saturday near 90 and in the 80s on Sunday. For the Fourth on Monday, a few scattered showers can be expected as well with maybe a storm as well into the afternoon.

In the tropics, we continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone #2. This system looks the best this morning than it has all week, but still has not developed a closed center of circulation yet. As a result, it does not have a name – yet. The hurricane center still forecasts it to move across Central America and into the Pacific Basin over the weekend. If it develops first, and gets a name before it makes landfall in the Caribbean, and then tracks into the Pacific Ocean basin, it will keep its name which will likely be Bonnie. No impact to us of course, but thought you may want to know!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dsgma_0gRrkVT400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEBi9_0gRrkVT400

Hope you have a great Friday!
Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Severe storms possible, high threat of rip currents today

Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into this evening with torrential downpours and possibly damaging wind gusts. Seek shelter indoors if threatening weather approaches. There is a High Rip Current risk today, especially south of Oregon Inlet. If heading to the beach listen to the advice of the beach patrol.
DUCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Smoke from Hyde Co. fire expected to continue into weekend

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. Forest Service officials said smoke from the Ferebee Road fire will continue to impact the area over the July 4th weekend. Officials said in the latest media release on Friday the fire was still 44% contained and was held to 1,938 areas impacted, the same numbers as Thursday. “Impacts from […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police release name of woman whose body was found along OBX shore

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman whose body was found along the shore in the Outer Banks earlier this week. Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Hyde County, NC
WITN

Woman found murdered in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton woman was found shot to death late last night in Chowan County. Sheriff “Scooter” Basnight said they received the call of a shooting just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road. Lakita Morring died as a result of...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy