NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT says work will resume next week on the ramp from westbound U.S. 50 to southbound I-135 in Newton. From Tuesday, July 5, at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, traffic on the ramp will be narrowed and controlled by flaggers during daytime hours. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet. The work is part of a continuing ramp-pavement patching project on I-135 ramps at First Street and Broadway in Newton and on U.S. 50/I-135 interchanges on the south and north sides of Newton.

NEWTON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO