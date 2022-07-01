ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreaded U.S. West Coast Port Labor Contract Expiration Ticks Closer

By Lisa Baertlein
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contract covering more than 22,000 workers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports expires late on Friday, dialing up worries that labor disruption could roil the nation's battered supply chains, stoke inflation and threaten a weakening economy. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association...

