The US is watching “very, very closely” for signs of an attack by China on Taiwan, the chief of the US military has said.“There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time,” General Mark Milley, the chair of the US joint chiefs of staff, said. “But again, we watch it very, very closely.”He said that a decision to attack by Beijing would be a “political” and policy choice, and based on China’s view of the “cost risk-benefit at the time”, as he acknowledged the repeated threats made by president Xi Jinping to reclaim the island by force...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 17 HOURS AGO