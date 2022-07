One of the complaints that you hear about soccer from those that are not associated with the beautiful game is that there is not enough scoring. Well, they have not attended a USL2 matchup between Baton Rouge-based LA Parish and Shreveport-based Bluegoose FC. In their three-game series this year, they had a record of 1-1-1 each scoring 12-12. That’s right 24 goals. The two squared off for two of those games this week at Mayo Field at Centenary College. The first occurred earlier in the season in a 4-4 tie in Baton Rouge.

