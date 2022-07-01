Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Effective: 2022-07-03 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Graniteville, or near Belvedere, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, USC Aiken, Gloverville, Graniteville, Burnettown, Trenton, Hopeland Gardens, Poverty Hill, Murphys Estates, Vaucluse and Murphy Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 18 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
