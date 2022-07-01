ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pattern of wet weather will continue through the weekend with scattered to numerous showers and storms each day. Severe weather is unlikely, but localized flooding will...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Graniteville, or near Belvedere, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, USC Aiken, Gloverville, Graniteville, Burnettown, Trenton, Hopeland Gardens, Poverty Hill, Murphys Estates, Vaucluse and Murphy Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 18 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes felt as far away as Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Two earthquakes Wednesday in the Columbia, S.C., area were felt as far away as Augusta. A quake registering 3.6 magnitude was recorded at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday three miles east of Elgin. An Augusta resident reported feeling it as far away as Doctors Hospital. And then another one...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Three Car Accident in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed a three-car accident happened at the intersection of East Martintown Road and Atomic Road. We sent a reporter to the accident but officers on the scene were unable to comment. News 12 will continue to follow this as...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Aiken Standard

Hitchcock Parkway project on track for late fall completion

The Hitchcock Parkway Corridor Improvement Project is continuing to move forward. All upgrades are expected to be finished late in the fall, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, told the Aiken Standard recently in an email. “SCDOT is working with the contractor to increase production,”...
AIKEN, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Grovetown: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Grovetown, Georgia

Grovetown is located in Columbia County, Georgia. It is located in the Augusta metropolitan region and the Central Savannah River Area. This city has a family-friendly vibe that permeates every aspect of life. Visitors to Grovetown will be amazed at the city’s beauty and charm, from the annual Fourth of July Barbeque that celebrates the community to the “Lights of the South”, holiday light show that attracts tourists from all around the world.
GROVETOWN, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miller Theater, 1940, Augusta

The Miller Theater, a landmark of the Art Moderne style, opened in 1940 and was one of Augusta’s busiest entertainment venues. It was the work of architect Roy A. Benjamin, who also designed the San Marco and Florida [with R. E. Hall] Theatres in Jacksonville, the Marion Theatre in Ocala, and the Sarasota Opera House, among others. The Three Faces of Eve, a popular movie starring Georgia native Joanne Woodward, and based on the bestselling book by Augusta psychiatrists Corbett H. Thigpen and Hervey M. Cleckley, premiered at the Miller in 1957. Years of decline followed its closure as a first-run movie house in 1984, but community involvement and a $25 million renovation made its reopening in 2018 possible.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#First Alert#Flood#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Drive-in theater experience kept alive in Monetta

MONETTA, SC (WOLO) — You may think drive-ins are a thing of the past. Just outside of Lexington County, a town that sits in both Aiken and Saluda counties brings people from all over the Midlands to watch a movie under the stars. “It really just started out as...
MONETTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-thru COVID testing will be offered on Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Health wants to remind people that it continues to offer drive-thru COVID tests in Augusta in partnership with Mako Medical. The tests will even be available on the Fourth of July. The testing normally takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Brown Statue, 2005, Augusta

Known as much for his tireless stage presence as his rocky personal life, James Brown (3 May 1933-25 December 2006) was known as the Godfather of Soul, and considered himself “the Hardest Working Man in Show Business”. Born into poverty in Barnwell, South Carolina, he moved at age five with his father and aunt to Augusta, which he considered his hometown. The city honored him with a statue on Broad Street on 6 May 2005. There’s also a James Brown Boulevard in the heart of the city’s historic Black neighborhood.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

As gas prices drop, what is the indirect impact of fuel costs?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday weekend is so close you can almost smell the barbecue and fireworks in the air. The good news, for now, is that gas prices are trending down. In Augusta, we’ve seen prices below $4. The average now is about 14 cents lower than the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Four new COVID-19 strains showing strongest transmissibility yet

'A Doublewide Texas Christmas' to premiere at the Aiken Community Theatre!. [FULL] Morning Mix - Christmas in July in Aiken, #OOTD day, and more!. Breaking overnight – we're following a shooting investigation in Augusta that left one person dead. Plus, car and boat safety tips officials want you to know ahead of the July 4th weekend. Here are your top headlines.
AIKEN, SC
daystech.org

One dead after early morning shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -One particular person is useless after a taking pictures early Thursday morning in Augusta. Richmond County deputies say the taking pictures occurred simply earlier than 1 a.m. on Sycamore drive and Alpine highway. Authorities say the particular person was shot at the very least one time and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two people killed in Saturday night shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a shooting at a hotel in Aiken leaves two men dead. Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the the Days Inn on Columbia Highway N. around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday night. Once deputies got...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Autopsies may give clues on 3 siblings’ deaths at lake

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Autopsies are scheduled Friday for three siblings who died last week at Clarks Hill Lake. The siblings were identified as Raven Powell, 22; Mason Powell, 4; and Sawyer Powell, 3. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also released an incident report about the apparent drownings, which...
LINCOLNTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy