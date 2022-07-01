ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Outlaws Loud Car Stereos

 2 days ago

Florida Outlaws Loud Car Stereos

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime and Justice Editor

A big change is coming to Florida starting July 1 - it will be against the law to have a loud car stereo. If you've ever experienced a vehicle driving down your street with the bass so loud it vibrates the windows of your house, you may appreciate these new rules.

Cops Hunt Down Florida Armed Robber

Starting July 1, drivers will not be allowed to play music loud enough to be heard from 25 ft. away.

Specifically, the law says, "It is unlawful for any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical soundmaking device or instrument from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is  plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more from the motor vehicle."

Big Florida Drug Bust Nets Meth & Fentanyl

But that's not all. You aren't allowed to play music louder than necessary to hear inside the car in in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals.

However, there are two noticeable exceptions. According to the new rules: "The provisions of this section do not apply to motor vehicles used for business or political purposes, which in the normal course of conducting such business use soundmaking devices."

Florida Manhunt Ends Badly for Suspect

So what happens if you get caught blasting the stereo? The driver will receive a non-criminal moving violation. The law goes into effect on July

Comments / 29

Wendy Veith
2d ago

Seems 30 years too late. I am out and about a lot but seldom hear bothersome stereos. I do frequently smell pot from cars at stop lights and driving by. Sure loud music is annoying, but people driving impaired is dangerous.

Reply(4)
10
Guest
2d ago

we've had a law on the books for 30 years or longer. now we have a new one. it couldn't be enforced then, it won't be enforced now.

Reply
6
bigt
2d ago

I don't have a problem with the music being played loud what I have an issue with is the loud motorcycles exhaust that can rattle my windows in my house

Reply(2)
7
