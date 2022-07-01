Hot Pursuit In Ohio - Fleeing Motorcyclist Crashes Into Cop Car

Ohio Hot Pursuit SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice

A wanted man on a motorcycle made a run for it in Ohio -- and things did not end well with him.

A Deputy from the MCSO spotted wanted man Robert Dalrymple riding on a motorcycle at the intersection of Kreig Road and Trail Run about 9:30 pm.

Ohio Motorcycle Chase SCDN photo archives

There were 3 active warrants for Darymple, two of which were felonies. To top it off, the guy has a suspended driver's license. The fact that Darlymple had a passenger on the back of his bike did not stop hm from taking off when a deputy tried to pull him over.

Multiple deputies joined in the pursuit. During the course of the chase, police say Darymple tried to ram police cruisers multiple times. Deputies from other counties along with the Ohio Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. It all came to an end when Darymple succeeded in ramming his bike into tan officer's cruiser, and putting his motorcycle on its side on Dana Run Road.

Officers arrested Dalrymple and his passenger, Michelle Colvin. Police say Colvin had allowed the wanted man to hide out at her house. An ambulance transported Colvin and Dalrymple to the hospital for treatment. He's currently held on two felony charges and awaiting extradition.