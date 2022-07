Host nation England kick off their Women's EURO 2022 campaign on Wednesday, as they take on the last edition semi-finalists Austria at Old Trafford. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses are currently placed as second favourites behind Spain to win this year's tournament - a feat that would see them become the third nation to win the Women's EURO's in front of their own fans. Here's how to watch an England vs Austria live stream for the 2022 Women's EURO 2022, no matter where you are in the world - including free-to-air coverage in some places.

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO