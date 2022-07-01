ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Police officers wounded in eastern Kentucky shooting

By Associated Press, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJhrz_0gRrhfS500

ALLEN, Ky. (AP) — Several police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV that a suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed.

Demonstrators protest after deadly Akron police-involved shooting

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s department described the shooting as “deadly,” without providing further details.

He said an official statement from the department will be released soon.

Monkeypox confirmed in Cleveland

Earlier, Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant on Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
WIFR

Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - People throughout Floyd County, Kentucky, are still mourning following a shootout that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead and five more officers wounded, WYMT reported. Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods says the officers killed in Thursday’s shooting were “irreplaceable.”. “That’s...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
wymt.com

Procession honors third officer killed in Floyd County shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of community members and first responders lined the highway Saturday to honor the third police officer killed in the Allen shooting. Officer and K-9 handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday due to his injuries, according to officials with the Prestonsburg Police Department. Chaffins was a...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Domestic Violence#Eastern Kentucky#Violent Crime#Akron#Monkeypox#Nexstar Media Inc
wklw.com

Suspect Arrested /Identified in a Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Floyd Co.

An intense and sad situation took place last night in the Allen community of Floyd Co, as Law Enforcement Officers were shot at while attempting to serve a court-issued warrant on an individual. The incident began around 5 PM Thursday evening after Floyd Co Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve papers to a male subject at a residence in Old Allen, just off KY Highway 1428. The shooter, identified as Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, used a shotgun to fire multiple rounds at the Deputies and other Law Enforcment Officers that were at the scene. Storz then barricaded himself inside a home with two individuals, believed to be his spouse and his child, creating an active shooter situation, as well as hostage situation that lasted for nearly 5 hours. Storz would be taken into custody around 10 PM Thursday evening and his wife and child were safely removed from the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police conducting safety checkpoints ahead of July 4

FRANKLIN, Ky. (FOX 56) – With travel slated to ramp up in lieu of Independence Day weekend, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is conducting safety checkpoints. KSP Post 12 monitors Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties. These checkpoints will be conducted at numerous locations across the seven...
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
WSAZ

Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers. In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy