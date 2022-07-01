ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

President Stacey Robertson Begins her Role as Widener’s New Leader

By Mary Allen, Director of Communications
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacey Robertson arrives today as Widener’s 11th president. She comes to the university after serving five years as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at the State University of New York at Geneseo, where she was also a professor of history. Robertson is an accomplished leader with impressive experience in...

