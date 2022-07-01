Ohio Manhunt for Dog Fighting Suspect
by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor
Ohio police want your help to track down the man they say played a role in a large dog fighting ring operating in Northern Ohio.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the capture of Ronald Smith.
The United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration want Smith on the following charges:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm
- Possessing and training a dog for the purpose of animal fighting
Police say they seized a number of dogs from addresses associated with Smith and they believe he played a major park in a dog fighting ring. Smith is 39, 6'4" tall and weighs about 220.
If you have information about Smith, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833),
