Coming into the 2021 season, Baker Mayfield was undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. That proved not to be the case by the end of the season. As tensions mounted between the Houston Texans and embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, the rumor mill began to turn regarding former number one pick Baker Mayfield’s future in a Browns uniform. Those rumors, though yet to come to fruition, have picked up steam since Cleveland’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO