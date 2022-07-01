ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet at Times This Weekend

By Chris Swaim
3 News Now
 2 days ago

Most of Saturday's rain stays in the morning, buy a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon across the region. With some afternoon sun coming out, highs will be in the low 80s. While cooler, it will still be muggy. The...

www.3newsnow.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
natureworldnews.com

Independence Day Weather: Thunderstorms Hits Northeastern US This Weekend

The start of the Independence Day weekend in the northeastern United States may be hampered by stormy weather, but the good news for those expecting to see a fireworks display on the celebration itself is that the weather will gradually improve across the majority of the region as the long weekend develops.
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
