'Downton Abbey' star Hugh Bonneville says the franchise's success gave birth to 'Bridgerton'

By Tufayel Ahmed,Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 2 days ago

"Downton Abbey" favorites Lord and Lady Grantham (L) and "Bridgerton" couple Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma (R).

Ben Blackall/Focus Features/Netflix

  • Hugh Bonneville said "Downton Abbey" success has "given birth to" period dramas like "Bridgerton."
  • The actor told Insider "Downton" was initially "pooh-poohed" by critics when it premiered.
  • The Emmy-winning show lasted six seasons and has spawned two spinoff movies.

"Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville said he believes the success of the hit period drama has "given birth to" shows including Netflix's hit Regency-era drama, "Bridgerton."

The actor, who reprised his role as Lord Grantham in the movie "Downton Abbey: A New Era," told Insider that "Downton" was initially "pooh-poohed" by critics when it launched as a TV series in 2010, but is now responsible for inspiring a new generation of beloved costume dramas.

Asked what he'd take away from his 12-year experience on "Downton," should "A New Era" be the final chapter in the story, Bonneville said: "The pleasure of having worked with a true ensemble — we've seen in our own lives births, marriages, deaths, as it were. And we've all been through it together."

The actor continued: "To have started on something that was slightly pooh-poohed when it was first put out, certainly by [critics],  that it was going to be a boring costume drama that no one wanted to watch. And then here we are all these years later, we've given birth to — or I'd like to think we've given birth to — shows like 'Bridgerton,' which have got a whole new generation of people interested in, if not period drama, then the notion that something did happen before yesterday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IintK_0gRrgd9U00
"Downton Abbey: A New Era"

Focus Features

"Downton Abbey" initially aired for six seasons on ITV in the UK and PBS in the US, garnering 15 Emmy awards and 69 Emmy nominations in total. Following the conclusion of the TV series in 2015, "Downton" spawned two feature-length movies.

"Bridgerton" is currently the world's most popular period drama after the first season, released in 2020, became the most-watched English-speaking series on Netflix. This record was then topped by the second season released earlier this year.

While there are some similarities between the Netflix series and "Downton Abbey," "Bridgerton" has been praised for being more ethnically diverse.

The creators of "Bridgerton" are not the first series to include a more racially diverse cast in historical fiction , with "The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "Belle" both preceding the hit Netflix series.

"Bridgerton" is also set almost 100 years before "Downton Abbey," in the Regency period, however, the Netflix series takes a more modern approach to the period drama, appealing to a younger audience with bright colors, progressive themes, and "Gossip Girl"-esque scandals.

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is available now on digital and Peacock, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on July 5.

Disclaimer: Universal Pictures provided Insider travel and accommodation for the "Downton Abbey: A New Era" press junket.

Read the original article on Insider

