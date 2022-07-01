ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

25 people without home after apartment fire in Holyoke

By Tony Fay, Nick DeGray, Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Zvgj_0gRrfbQF00

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Firefighters in Holyoke have put out a fire at a multi-story apartment building Friday morning.

The building is located on South Bridge Street, near the intersection of Hamilton Street, in the South Holyoke neighborhood of the city. Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as I-391 in Chicopee.

Sprinkler systems help put out fire at commercial building on Main Street in Holyoke

The fire was first reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, crews arriving to the area could immediately see fire coming out of the three windows of the front door. There has been a partial collapse of the roof on the rear part of the building.

When asked about the potential chance for a collapse of the building, Holyoke Fire Captain Dave Rex told 22News, “At this point, when we lose the roof of a building like this, you never know. They’re older, we don’t know the maintenance done on them, so there’s the potential the walls will bulge out and come down on us.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ5Nb_0gRrfbQF00
    Credit: Holyoke Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1qLi_0gRrfbQF00
    Credit: Holyoke Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp0wk_0gRrfbQF00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFIAs_0gRrfbQF00
    (Holyoke Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0GOB_0gRrfbQF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1246nY_0gRrfbQF00
    (Massachusetts Department of Fire Services)

No injuries were reported and Rex said all tenants have been accounted for. According to the City of Holyoke, 25 residents will be without a home. The Red Cross is assisting the families who were forced out of the home with just the clothes they were wearing. Several people lost their pets and belongings to the fire. The building owner has paid for the residents to be put in a hotel for the time being.

Providence Ministries, Enlace de Familias and Nueva Esperanza are accepting donations and supplies to help the families that lost their home. Items needed are:

  • Baby formula, particularly Blue Similac and Advance Similac Formula
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Hair brushes and hair ties
  • Deodorant
  • Women’s shoes (size 5) and sandales (size 8)
  • Men and women underwear
  • Tylenol, Ibuprofen, Aleve
  • Cell phone chargers and batteries

To donate, call Ward 1 City Councilor Jenny Rivera at Enlace de Familias, 299 Main Street, 413-437-3210 or Enlace Director Frank Martinez at 413-313-8788; or call Nueva Esperanza, 401 Main Street, at 413-437-7666; or Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street, 413-536-9109.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Holyoke Fire Department, Police Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshalls Office are investigating the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield fire displaces 2, heavily damages home

SPRINGFIELD – A fire in the Forest Park section of the city heavily damaged a home and displaced two residents Sunday morning. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was sparked by careless disposal of smoking materials, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said. The fire was reported at...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dozens displaced after fire on South Bridge Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re continuing to follow breaking news out of Holyoke where more than two dozen people are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building shortly before six this morning. It’s a story Western Mass News has been following all day.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee, Holyoke investigating reports of body found in Connecticut River

CHICOPEE – Police are investigating reports that a body was found in the Connecticut River Sunday morning. A caller reported the possible discovery after 10 a.m. in the Willimansett section of the city, less than a mile from the Willimansett Bridge. People are being asked to avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard streets while the investigation continues, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Commercial Building#Chargers#Fire Captain#Accident#Holyoke Fire Department#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
westernmassnews.com

Person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Holyoke Saturday afternoon. According to Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager, a male individual who was allegedly trespassing on train tracks in Holyoke near Beech and Lyman Streets was hit by a train Saturday at around 2:22 p.m.
HOLYOKE, MA
WNYT

Dogs die in Berkshire County house fire

A couple says four dogs died in a house fire in Becket, Massachusetts. The Berkshire Eagle broke the story Friday evening, when a house on Benton Hill Road went up in flames. Officials said no one was injured, but the couple, who was renting the house, run Berkshire Poodles, a company that breeds award winning poodles.
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly Springfield shooting

Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th. Dozens of people rescued from aerial ride at Massachusetts zoo. Updated: 15 hours ago. More than three dozen people were suspended in the air after an aerial...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Project Schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work will take place July 5-8, as part of the city of Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be milling Appleton, Stratford, and Belvedere avenues, and Howard, Elm, and View streets. The first course of asphalt will be applied in these locations on Thursday and Friday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy