SIRUI bicolor wireless camera lights

By Julian Horsey
 2 days ago
Photographers and videographers looking for an easy way to add additional lighting to their subjects may be interested in new bicolor wireless camera lights created by SIRUI. Launched via Indiegogo this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 140 backers with still 23 days...

