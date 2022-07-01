ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Detective Lieutenant Reflects On 35 Years In Michigan State Police & S.A.N.E.

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVtZc_0gRrbGDw00

A man who made communities in northern Michigan a little bit safer the last couple of decades is hanging up his hat. Detective Lieutenant Ken Mills retired from the Michigan state police.

Detective Lieutenant Mills has been with Michigan State Police for 35 years.

“I think as a young officer; you want to try and arrest as many people. I think over time, you realize that people have problems, especially working in drug enforcement, and nobody wants to become a drug addict or sell drugs,” said Detective Lieutenant Ken Mills of Michigan State Police and Commander of S.A.N.E.

He’s spent the last 20 years as Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement commander.

“In early 2000, the late nineties is when we started to see the prescription drug problem,” said Lt. Mills.

Then it was meth, followed by heroin. Now S.A.N.E’s focus is getting crystal meth off the street “It’sIt’s not going to go away because of the addictive nature and the availability, the money that can be made from selling it, the weapons that are tied to it and the paranoia, it’s a concern” said Lt. Mil” We’ree’re just being more aggressive in moving those cases fas “er.”

When Lt. Mills reflects on his career, he’s most proud of his impact on the community and the most memorable moment was teaching younger troopers the ropes.

Comments / 2

Related
Newswatch 16

Michigan man dead at Peach Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County Coroners Office says a 63-year-old Michigan man has died while attending the Peach Festival on Montage Mountain. Officials say the man was found suffering from cardiac arrest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, first responders attempted to help the man, but he was declared dead shortly after.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
WILX-TV

Michigan man charged for role in Capitol riot

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say Luke Michael Lints, 27, of Traverse City was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#S A#N E#Northern Michigan
southcountynews.org

Picture walks: There are cuckoos in Michigan!

During the months of May and June this year, a few local birding enthusiasts posted pictures of black-billed cuckoos that they had seen at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. Up until a few years ago, I didn’t even know we had cuckoos in Michigan! My first sighting took place in May of 2018 while I was walking through the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo. There was an unfamiliar bird perched high in a nearby tree and I took a picture.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan attorney general settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

The Michigan attorney general’s office has reached a settlement with the owners of more than two dozen Mackinaw City hotels. They'll pay thousands of dollars and pledge to avoid certain business practices. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

Study: Michigan has the best drivers, 5 cities listed in top 10

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A study from the website Insurify claims that Michigan has the best drivers. According to the website that compares car insurance rates, 88% of Michigan drivers have clean driving records. The site defines this as not having any at-fault violations in the last seven years, including crashes, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and other infractions. Data from more than 4.6 million insurance applications was used to determine which states were the best.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
go955.com

Nine arrested in raid at suspected Three Rivers drug house

THREE RIVERS, MI (WTVB) – Nine people are facing charges after the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at a suspected drug house in Three Rivers on Thursday. State Police say methamphetamine, heroin and a weapon were found inside the residence which is located in...
THREE RIVERS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan auctioning off thousands of acres across the state, includes lakefront and UP land

(FOX 2) - Prospective Michigan land barons, the best time of the year is nearing as the state is preparing to auction off some of its vacant land it no longer has a use for. There are some goodies among the 188 properties that will be up for sale in August and early September, including lakefront and riverfront parcels. Other options for sale encompass more than a hundred acres of land.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy