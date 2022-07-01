ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Sewickley area student news for the week of July 1, 2022

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshish Juneja earned a master of science in computer science; John Medich earned a master of science in quantitative and computational finance and Evan Ragoowansi...

CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Art Director, Accountant, Cleaning Manager, and more

We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Communications and Development Specialist. Statewide nonprofit Pennsylvania Women Work, which works to help individuals "find lasting employment that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Zambelli Fireworks preps for Pittsburgh Fourth of July celebration

Dr. George Zambelli Jr. describes it as “painting the night sky.”. That’s what he and his family have been doing for nearly 130 years. Zambelli Fireworks is one of the largest fireworks companies in the world. It produces more than 1,600 “night sky” shows a year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Photo gallery: Anthrocon Day 2 in Pittsburgh

The 2022 Anthrocon Convention continued Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. “A fursuit is not a costume,” said Sam Conway, of North Carolina who is chairman and CEO of Anthrocon. “It’s wearable art. It’s how that person brings that character to life through an image. It’s about that vision.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

60 Miles for Vets bike ride takes place across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local cyclists biked over sixty miles in one day all for a good cause.Yesterday was the Veteran Leadership Program's sixth annual 60 Miles for Vets bike ride.It started in Connellsville, with cyclists following along the Great Allegheny Passage and crossing the finish line along First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.The fundraiser used to take cyclists all the way to the passage's end in Washington D.C. before the pandemic - and some still went for those extra miles this weekend.We did [the ride] all the way to Cumberland, Maryland, and back. So we did 300 miles for these guys, and then we got to finish with the rest of the guys at the end of the ride," Medio Monti said. Monti is a veteran and a cyclist."It helps us fill the gaps in between our program funding that would not otherwise be funded; the community support is essential to our mission," Dr. Ben Stahl, the CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program, added.The Veterans Leadership Program on the North Side helps connect veterans with services like housing, wellness, career development, and social services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$30K grant to support Knead Community Cafe facade project in New Kensington

A facade project will improve access to a downtown New Kensington banquet hall while preserving a piece of the city’s history. Knead Community Cafe plans to begin work this summer on the Fifth Avenue facade of its adjacent banquet hall, Banquet on Barnes. Kevin Bode, who founded Knead with his wife, Mary, said their goal is to have the project finished before the end of the year.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-July 4 traffic interruptions planned in West Newton, Salem

Motorists traveling in Westmoreland County after the Fourth of July weekend will encounter a road closure in West Newton and Route 22 lane restrictions in Salem. PennDOT has announced drivers will be detoured around a section of West Newton’s East Main Street (Route 136) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WEST NEWTON, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Three New Inductees To Festival Hall of Fame To Be Honored Sunday

On Sunday, July 3, at 4:00, inductees into the 2022 Hall of Fame will be honored at a ceremony on Folino Entertainment Stage. Please be on hand to honor these individuals who have contributed substantially to the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food, and Entertainment Festival. The Festival Hall of Fame...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Road Project Maintenance Work to Continue this Week

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include bridge repair on Interstate 79 in Jackson Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Center Township as well as North Pike Road in Winfield Township. Patching will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
discovertheburgh.com

10 Awesome Cabin Rentals Near Pittsburgh for a Trip in Nature

Camp culture is big around Pittsburgh, and everyone seemingly knows several people with a camp outside of the city used for long weekends, summer vacations, and more. But if you do not have access to your own camp, you are not completely out of luck. There are many great cabin rentals near Pittsburgh to help you get a trip out into nature. So in this one, we thought we'd share a few great options to consider for Pennsylvania rental cabins just a short drive from Pittsburgh!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI

PHOTOS: UPMC Topping Off Ceremony

UPMC Mercy Topping Off Ceremony photo gallery The final beam was put into place today to celebrate the end of this phase of construction at the UPMC Mercy Pavilion. (WPXI/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH, PA

