MTM On The Road: U.S. Navy Blue Angels Return to Headline National Cherry Festival Airshow

With jets roaring as loud as theirs, it’s no secret that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have landed in Traverse City!

This is their first return to the National Cherry Festival since 2018.

You can see them flying over Grand Traverse Bay on Saturday and Sunday. The airshow starts at 1 p.m., with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels taking to the sky at approximately 3 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City is also hosting an “open ramp” tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. visitors can get up close and personal with some of the aircrafts and meet some of the airshow pilots. For more details, click here.

Our On The Road Crew, Lauren and Stephanie, are getting ready with the Blue Angels this morning as they prepare for the big weekend.