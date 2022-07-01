ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Water main break closes portion of Madison Avenue in CLE

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IY7M_0gRranC000

A large water main break has closed a portion of Madison Avenue near the Amazon Hub building in Cleveland Friday.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Water main break on Madison Avenue.

Madison Avenue is currently closed from Berea Road to West 105th Street.

Cleveland Water personnel are on the scene to pinpoint the location of the 16-inch break in order to begin repairs.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Cars in the Park rolls into Crocker Park

Cars in the Park will come to Crocker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at 177 Market St. in Westlake and exhibit “an all-new and indelible collection of the most exotic, rarest and most luxurious vehicles in the world, on display for visitors of all ages to experience,” according to a news release.
WESTLAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Urban Construction#Cleveland Water#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Unfortunately, the last two-plus years has been a rough period for the restaurant industry. From social distancing and people not eating out to supply chain issues and staff shortages, the industry has seen closings all across the country. Cleveland has been hit particularly hard, with beloved restaurants like Fire, Sokolowski's, Spice, Lola, Black Pig, the Plum, and others closing their doors. Here are all the restaurants we've lost since the pandemic began.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. According to EMS, the victim was shot in the 3300 block of E. 65th. EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. At this...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKYC

2 motorcyclists injured during Saturday night crash in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio — An investigation is underway after two North Olmsted residents were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At around 9:10 p.m., the...
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

From Beechwood to Beachwood: How a city became home to synagogues, Jewish schools, Federation and so much more

For many Jews, Beachwood is not just a place to live, it’s a spiritual home and neighborhood. With its concentration of stiebels, synagogues and day schools – with a mikvah and eruv, with multiple minyanim happening at local businesses and Torah study taking place late into the night, with the headquarters of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland tucked into a business park alongside the offices of Siegal Lifelong Learning program of Case Western Reserve University and down the road from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage – Beachwood has a well–established Jewish presence today.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy