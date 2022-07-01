Water main break closes portion of Madison Avenue in CLE

A large water main break has closed a portion of Madison Avenue near the Amazon Hub building in Cleveland Friday.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Water main break on Madison Avenue.

Madison Avenue is currently closed from Berea Road to West 105th Street.

Cleveland Water personnel are on the scene to pinpoint the location of the 16-inch break in order to begin repairs.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.