Waffle hot dogs, hot dog jello: Each state's most uniquely searched hot dog variation

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Each year, Independence Day brings favorite foods to picnics and barbecues. People will share their secrets about hamburgers or potato salad over fireworks and other traditions.

But one food stands out as a Fourth of July staple – hot dogs.

While many people enjoy a simple hot dog with some ketchup or mustard, people across the country prefer different kinds of hot dogs with different toppings. This July 4, Google shared a list with USA TODAY of uniquely searched hot dogs by state from June 6 to June 23 as many Americans prepped for their summer gatherings.

The list shows hot dog searches that were over-represented in a state compared to the country as a whole. In many states, people opted for chili with their hot dogs, while others preferred bacon or additional toppings.

Some states are searching for hot dogs in different recipes, such as hot dog kabobs, hot dog casseroles, or even hot dog jello (yes, we have questions about that one).

Check out your state's uniquely searched hot dog below:

Pennsylvania: Semitrailer crash outside Pittsburgh dumps more than seven tons of hot dog filler onto highway

Fact check: Viral video purporting to show slice of hot dog under a microscope is altered

Alabama – Hot dog chili

Alaska Sonoran hot dog

Arizona – Sonoran hot dog

Arkansas – Korean hot dog

California – Street hot dog

Colorado – Hot dog chili

Connecticut – Hot dog jello

Delaware – Bacon-wrapped hot dog

District of Columbia – Vegan hot dog

Florida – Colombian hot dog

Georgia – Hot dog chili

Hawaii – Waffle hot dog

Idaho – Pickled hot dog

Illinois – Carrot hot dog

Indiana –  Chicago hot dog

Iowa – Hot dog kabobs

Kansas –  Kansas City hot dog

Kentucky – Hot dog chili

Louisiana – Hot dog casseroles

Maine – Grilled hot dog

Maryland – Chicago hot dog

Massachusetts – Coney Island hot dog

Michigan – Michigan hot dog

Minnesota – Korean hot dog

Mississippi – Hot dog (chili)

Missouri – Carrot hot dog

Montana – Recipe for hot dog chili

Nebraska Hot dog (kabobs)

Nevada – Korean hot dog

New Hampshire – Black beans and hot dog

New Jersey – Italian hot dog

New Mexico – Crawfish hot dog

New York Bacon-wrapped hot dog

North Carolina – Hot dog chili

North Dakota – (Bacon) wrapped hot dog

Ohio – Chicago hot dog

Oklahoma – Chicago hot dog

Oregon – Korean hot dog

Pennsylvania – Hot dog chili

Rhode Island – Dominican hot dog

South Carolina – Hot dog chili

South Dakota – Hot dog bean soup

Tennessee – Hot dog (chili)

Texas – Chicago-style hot dog

Utah – Korean hot dog

Vermont – Cowboy casserole with hot dog

Virginia Hot dog chili

Washington – Korean hot dog

West Virginia – Hot dog chili

Wisconsin – Chicago hot dog

Wyoming – Mexican hot dog

