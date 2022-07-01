Waffle hot dogs, hot dog jello: Each state's most uniquely searched hot dog variation
Each year, Independence Day brings favorite foods to picnics and barbecues. People will share their secrets about hamburgers or potato salad over fireworks and other traditions.
But one food stands out as a Fourth of July staple – hot dogs.
While many people enjoy a simple hot dog with some ketchup or mustard, people across the country prefer different kinds of hot dogs with different toppings. This July 4, Google shared a list with USA TODAY of uniquely searched hot dogs by state from June 6 to June 23 as many Americans prepped for their summer gatherings.
The list shows hot dog searches that were over-represented in a state compared to the country as a whole. In many states, people opted for chili with their hot dogs, while others preferred bacon or additional toppings.
Some states are searching for hot dogs in different recipes, such as hot dog kabobs, hot dog casseroles, or even hot dog jello (yes, we have questions about that one).
Check out your state's uniquely searched hot dog below:
Alabama – Hot dog chili
Alaska – Sonoran hot dog
Arizona – Sonoran hot dog
Arkansas – Korean hot dog
California – Street hot dog
Colorado – Hot dog chili
Connecticut – Hot dog jello
Delaware – Bacon-wrapped hot dog
District of Columbia – Vegan hot dog
Florida – Colombian hot dog
Georgia – Hot dog chili
Hawaii – Waffle hot dog
Idaho – Pickled hot dog
Illinois – Carrot hot dog
Indiana – Chicago hot dog
Iowa – Hot dog kabobs
Kansas – Kansas City hot dog
Kentucky – Hot dog chili
Louisiana – Hot dog casseroles
Maine – Grilled hot dog
Maryland – Chicago hot dog
Massachusetts – Coney Island hot dog
Michigan – Michigan hot dog
Minnesota – Korean hot dog
Mississippi – Hot dog (chili)
Missouri – Carrot hot dog
Montana – Recipe for hot dog chili
Nebraska – Hot dog (kabobs)
Nevada – Korean hot dog
New Hampshire – Black beans and hot dog
New Jersey – Italian hot dog
New Mexico – Crawfish hot dog
New York – Bacon-wrapped hot dog
North Carolina – Hot dog chili
North Dakota – (Bacon) wrapped hot dog
Ohio – Chicago hot dog
Oklahoma – Chicago hot dog
Oregon – Korean hot dog
Pennsylvania – Hot dog chili
Rhode Island – Dominican hot dog
South Carolina – Hot dog chili
South Dakota – Hot dog bean soup
Tennessee – Hot dog (chili)
Texas – Chicago-style hot dog
Utah – Korean hot dog
Vermont – Cowboy casserole with hot dog
Virginia – Hot dog chili
Washington – Korean hot dog
West Virginia – Hot dog chili
Wisconsin – Chicago hot dog
Wyoming – Mexican hot dog
