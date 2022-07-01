ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson's Station, TN

American couple feels blessed by 'a beautiful mess' after adopting eight African siblings

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qp4eM_0gRraNRE00

Adopting one child is a major undertaking that involves lots of red tape and sleepless nights. So, imagine adopting a family of eight siblings from another country. That's the challenge Hayley and Mike Jones took on when the couple from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, decided to adopt an orphan family from Sierra Leone in West Africa.

"We had always talked about adoption even when we were dating and had always known that we wanted to adopt from the continent of Africa," says Hayley. "We always thought we would adopt a little boy."

However, on visiting the orphanage in Sierra Leone, the plight of the eight siblings struck a chord. Their father had been killed in a boating accident, and they faced the real possibility of being separated until Mike fell in love with the idea of adopting them.

"The weight of eight was just so much. So, just had to really pray and seek God's guidance on it. And he just clearly told me that the eight was what we had to do."

The Jones already had two children of their own, so the prospect of adopting eight more would involve a complete change of lifestyle. That included transforming their house from a home for four into a home for twelve!

"We felt like Noah building the Ark," says Hayley. "We had people from church come and help us, like build some rooms out in the basement of our house. We re-did our kitchen. We did all of this, just preparing for the children."

After three years of traveling to and from Sierra Leone trying to complete the adoption, Mike and Hayley were finally able to welcome the children onto U.S. soil.

Watch the video to see how tragedy became a triumph for 8 orphaned siblings.

"It was a big adjustment," says Mike. “But it all worked out really well. I mean, they're great kids. They bless us, I always tell people, more than we bless them."

One way the boys acclimatized to the American way of life was through soccer. It began with the eldest boy, Michael. He'd played in the streets occasionally back in Sierra Leone but had never played organized soccer.

"It was a big adjustment because not knowing the goals of soccer or anything was really hard for me," says Michael. "And then not able to talk to the coaches about how to play the game because of English. Also, I was like, man, my feet are light. And then I put on the cleats; they're so heavy on my feet. So, I told my dad, I was like, "Hey, dad, is there a way I can take off these cleats and just play barefoot?"

Michael eventually came to terms with soccer, American style, and became a key player on the team at Grace Christian Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. In fact, he started a Jones soccer dynasty, as the rest of his siblings followed suit to become star players at the school, which recently won a state championship.

"Whenever one of our siblings have games, we are always there cheering them on and just bonding together as a family," says Michael. "Because these are times you have to cherish."

Michael is now in college, getting his master's degree while still playing and coaching. His siblings have also continued with soccer, notably his brothers Malachi and Levi, who've just joined the soccer program at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, back at home, it's business as usual for Hayley and Mike. Since they adopted the siblings from Africa, they've had another child of their own, increasing the size of their family to 13!

"It's a beautiful mess," says Hayley. "It's full of sacrifice, but at the same time, it's full of blessings."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American couple feels blessed by 'a beautiful mess' after adopting eight African siblings

Comments / 54

Betty Emerson
2d ago

congratulations to your beautiful family and thank you for helping them so much may God continue to bless you all

Reply(1)
28
Johnny Jones
1d ago

They need to make adoption cheaper in America. It costs $70,000 to adopt a child from Foster care in America. We don't need to import children from other countries. We need to fix our system.

Reply(3)
11
Baloo
2d ago

May you and your children, including the eight new ones be blessed forever. What a beautiful story.

Reply(1)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thompson's Station, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#African#Sierra Leone
The Independent

Voices: ‘We Will Adopt Your Baby’? No thanks – I wouldn’t want any child of mine to grow up with your views

Of all the grotesque, frothy-mouthed, holier-than-thou pontificating over the Supreme Court’s devastating decision to remove the rights of women in the US to have an abortion, the very worst has to be those signs which read: WE WILL ADOPT YOUR BABY.I winced, physically winced when I saw them – snapped and posted on Twitter as part of crowd footage of pro-choice vs “pro-life” (anti-abortion) rallies in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade."We Will Adopt Your Baby" but hundreds of thousands of kids could use families in the US right now, why haven't you done it already?...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who are the Whitaker family and are they inbred?

FILMMAKER Mark Laita created a documentary which explored the real lives of America's most inbred family. Meet the Whitakers, a family who lives in an isolated shack, which cuts them off from civilisation. Who are the Whitaker family?. The Whitakers made it to the spotlight after a photographer named Mark...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

520K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy