ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Attention travelers: This is how much your flight attendant makes

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Few industries have experienced turbulence as rough as the airline industry over the last two years. It has faced challenges from having to contend with a sudden decline in travel and a slew of new pandemic regulations to needing to cancel thousands of flights in 2022 because of increased demand and pandemic-related staff shortages.

Flight attendants have been there to brave it all, serving the increasingly frustrated traveler and, famously, taking abuse. The pandemic did bring slight gains in pay.

Don't blame the ones who showed up: Pilot shortage driving airline reliability struggles this summer

'Get to the airport early': TSA screens 2.45M passengers, highest daily total since February 2020

How much do flight attendants make?

Flight attendants make an average annual wage of $62,680 , according to May 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pay saw about a 10% bump from pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, the BLS reported an average national wage of $56,230 .

Attendants see the highest earnings in Connecticut, where the average wage is $111,500 a year, according to the BLS.

The top five states with the highest pay for flight attendants are Connecticut ($111,500), Hawaii ($104,110), New York ($69,250), Massachusetts ($67,010) and Oregon ($65,550).

Which airline pays its flight attendants the most?

In 2019, American Airlines reported the highest average flight attendant salary ($69,664) among the major North American airlines, according to data compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Airline Data Project. United Airlines came in second ($66,363) and Delta came in third ($61,488).

How long is flight attendant school?

American Airlines and Delta Airlines each say their flight attendant training takes weeks.

The Daily Money newsletter: A collection of articles to help you manage your finances like a pro.

How much do Lyft drivers make?: What we know

Curious no more: You wonder, we answer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Attention travelers: This is how much your flight attendant makes

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Computer glitch sees TWELVE THOUSAND scheduled American Airlines flights left without pilots between Sunday and the end of July, as summer travel hell continues

A glitch in American Airlines' staffing systems left 12,000 flights without pilots between July 3 and the end of the month - as fed-up travelers face mounting flight cancelations and delays across the globe. According to the Allied Pilots Association, over 12,000 flights were scheduled with nobody to fly them...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Traveler#Tsa
money.com

Air Travel Is Chaos This Summer. Here's How to Get a Refund

Fourth of July travelers, brace yourselves for a rough weekend — especially if you’ll be spending any time at the airport. Demand for airline travel is roaring back. Nearly 13 million people are expected to fly this weekend, according to data from travel app Hopper, and more than 2.4 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Thursday alone.
TRAVEL
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Google
Fortune

$10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Each holiday weekend this summer has ended in chaos for many travelers facing huge numbers of flight cancellations and delays. July Fourth weekend could likely be more of the same.
INDUSTRY
Axios Twin Cities

Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Delays, cancelations and $10,000 oversold flight offers: Chaos as 4 July travel sets pandemic air travel records

Travelers headed off for the 4 July weekend experienced delays, overnight stays in airports and even $10,000 offers to give up seats on oversold flights, as the US braces for its busiest Independence Day holiday since before the pandemic.On Friday, nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the US, with the worst breakdowns at New York City-area airports.Forty-five per cent of flights were delayed out of LaGuardia, while 44 per cent of flights were delayed at the John F Kennedy and Newark airpots, according to data from Flight Aware.Their analysis found that JetBlue and Allegiant Air were the worst carriers...
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

520K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy