Few industries have experienced turbulence as rough as the airline industry over the last two years. It has faced challenges from having to contend with a sudden decline in travel and a slew of new pandemic regulations to needing to cancel thousands of flights in 2022 because of increased demand and pandemic-related staff shortages.

Flight attendants have been there to brave it all, serving the increasingly frustrated traveler and, famously, taking abuse. The pandemic did bring slight gains in pay.

How much do flight attendants make?

Flight attendants make an average annual wage of $62,680 , according to May 2021 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Pay saw about a 10% bump from pre-pandemic levels. In May 2019, the BLS reported an average national wage of $56,230 .

Attendants see the highest earnings in Connecticut, where the average wage is $111,500 a year, according to the BLS.

The top five states with the highest pay for flight attendants are Connecticut ($111,500), Hawaii ($104,110), New York ($69,250), Massachusetts ($67,010) and Oregon ($65,550).

Which airline pays its flight attendants the most?

In 2019, American Airlines reported the highest average flight attendant salary ($69,664) among the major North American airlines, according to data compiled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Airline Data Project. United Airlines came in second ($66,363) and Delta came in third ($61,488).

How long is flight attendant school?

American Airlines and Delta Airlines each say their flight attendant training takes weeks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Attention travelers: This is how much your flight attendant makes