Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wondrous Wrens

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You just never know where those perky Carolina wrens will take up residence next.

One year, they nested in a hanging potted planter of Pentas, and the colorful flowers provided a lovely home site with protective cover, as you could barely discern the wren’s comings and goings.



















Carolina wrens are year-round residents of the Rio Grande Valley, and these irrepressible songsters are notorious for selecting unusual cavities in which to build their nests.

One year, they selected the grinning countenance of a large ceramic sun hanging on a wall on the backyard patio.

Following incubation, both parents begin feeding the young, and a plump worm doesn’t last long with these sharp-eyed pest controllers on the prowl.

They snare a combo platter of various bugs and spiders, occasionally pausing to do a little bird watching before hopping up to the sun.

Sometimes, they actually use the various birdhouses provided, but often they are not satisfied with such ordinary dwellings and seek out more unusual locations to raise their brood.

A couple of times, mail has been temporarily re-routed when the wrens appropriated the old rusty mailbox hanging at the back door.

Rain or shine, sleet or snow, air mail deliveries to the mailbox continue uninterrupted for some two weeks until the young fledge, and I get my mailbox back for another year.

This year, the wrens have selected a more traditional abode, and a weathered birdhouse hanging on the wall provides shelter for four youngsters.

Throughout the day the peripatetic wrens are constantly scouring the yard for insects to feed their young, and the only time they seem to pause is when they stop to sing.

Sometimes it is the little things in life that bring a smile to your face, and for me, it’s those wonderful backyard wrens, and I just wonder where they will nest next year.

