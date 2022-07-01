ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for missing Bulgarian 'Cryptoqueen' and has added her to its top 10 most-wanted list

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0nis_0gRrXxnz00
  • The FBI added Ruja Ignatova, also known as the "Cryptoqueen," to its ten most-wanted list.
  • Ignatova is wanted in connection with an alleged $4 billion crypto Ponzi scheme.
  • The FBI is offering up to $100,000 for information leading to her arrest.

Comments / 1

Related
FOXBusiness

FBI adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to Ten Most Wanted list

Ruja Ignatova, a Bulgarian woman dubbed the "cryptoqueen," has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list after allegedly defrauding billions from investors. The Bureau says Ignatova, 42, lead a massive fraud scheme that affected millions of investors worldwide. Ignatova and her partner founded the company OneCoin...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptobriefing.com

$4B Crypto Scammer Added to FBI’s Most Wanted List

The FBI is adding OneCoin cofounder Ruja “CryptoQueen” Ignatova to its Ten Most Wanted List. Prosecutors believe OneCoin defrauded investors of more than $4 billion. Ignatova disappeared in 2017; her whereabouts are still unknown. Ruja Ignatova has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List for allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruja Ignatova
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bulgarian#Ponzi Scheme#Web3#The Cryptoqueen#Ignatova
ZDNet

FBI warning: Crooks are using deepfakes to apply for remote tech jobs

Scammers or criminals are using deepfakes and stolen personally identifiable information during online job interviews for remote roles, according to the FBI. The use of deepfakes or synthetic audio, image and video content created with AI or machine-learning technologies has been on the radar as a potential phishing threat for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Alleged global crypto scheme defrauds investors of millions

A South Florida federal grand jury has indicted three men in connection with a global cryptocurrency scheme that took in around $100 million from investors. Emerson Pires, 33, Flavio Goncalves, 33, and Joshua David Nicholas, 28, were charged on Thursday with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Pires and Goncalves were also charged with conspiracy to commit international money laundering.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Former cargo handler sentenced to a year in prison after stealing 4 gold bars from LAX shipment

A former cargo handler was sentenced to a year in prison for stealing gold bars that had passed through LAX on its way from Australia to New York.Marlon Moody, 39, of South Los Angeles, was sentenced Monday to 12 months in federal prison and ordered to pay a fine of $7,500. He and a co-defendant, 36-year-old Brian Benson, also of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last summer to one count of conspiracy to commit theft of an interstate or foreign shipment. Benson has since served a four-month prison sentence for his role in the theft.Moody and Benson had both worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TaxBuzz

Couple Allegedly Pulls Off the World’s Most Unlikely $8 Billion Bitcoin Heist

New York City-based YouTube rapper Heather Morgan and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, a startup founder, have been accused of pulling off history's biggest Bitcoin heist. The situation took weeks to unfold as the couple -- who were unknown, of course, at the time of the heist -- spent weeks inside of Bitfinex servers learning system commands to override the company's security system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Congressman Who Lied to FBI Multiple Times Escapes Prison Time

A federal judge in California sentenced Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to two years probation and 320 hours of community service on Tuesday, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $300 mandatory fee. A jury convicted Fortenberry in March of lying multiple times to the FBI during its investigation into $30,200 in foreign “straw” donations to his campaign. The prosecution had asked for the maximum six months in prison, but a judge said the lies were “out of character” for Fortenberry, who “by all accounts” was of “exceptional character.” The judge didn’t speculate about why the Republican eschewed those morals in this instance. At the time of Fortenberry’s arrest last October, prosecutors said a broader probe was ongoing, and involved other public officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy