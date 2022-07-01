Fabrica Pizza named among top 50 US pizzerias by Italian guidebook

An Italian guidebook named a local pizzeria among the top 50 in the United States.

The guidebook said Fabrica Pizza has a "large and bright environment" and that the pizza is "thin with a slightly crunchy crust and the consistently fresh ingredients complete it perfectly.

Fabrica has two locations, one in the Channelside District in Tampa and the other in St. Pete.

On Facebook, Fabrica said it was honored to be named to the 50 Top Pizza USA list for 2022.

The guidebook's full review of Fabrica is below.

"The two venues, one in Tampa and the other in St Pete, are similar in style: the large and bright environment, the open oven, the clean décor, and the comfortable chairs. The pizza is thin with a slightly crunchy crust and the consistently fresh ingredients complete it perfectly. A note of merit goes to the swift and professional waitstaff, always very accommodating. The takeaway service is also very efficient. The pizza with chorizo is definitely a must-try."

Click here to see Fabrica's online menu.

Fabrica wasn't the only pizzeria in Florida to make the list. 0’ Munaciello in Miami came in at number five and Stanzione 87, also in Miami came in at number 34. Roostica Wood-Fire Pizzeria in Key West came in at number 46.

Not surprisingly, the list named nine New York pizzerias among the country's best.

The complete top 50 ranking:

