ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of scam using his and the Governor's names

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFNSM_0gRrXtH500

CHARLESTON (WVDN) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a scam bearing the name of Publishers Clearing House, the Attorney General and the Governor.

A letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly signed by the governor and bearing the Attorney General’s name, recently surfaced. It purports that Attorney General Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the Board of Directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter.

“That is false, I never went to New York to negotiate any sweepstakes winnings for consumers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We will never contact consumers to notify them of their winnings. Indeed, it can be a welcome surprise to unexpectedly win something but it’s crucial that consumers don’t let the excitement overshadow caution and smart thinking.”

The scammers asked the consumer to pay $55,913.53 to claim the prize of a little more than $212,000, which will be “delivered at your doorstep.” The consumer who received the letter reportedly sent the scammers $8,000 to claim the supposed prize. The check payments went to an address in Stockton, Calif.

Also, there were grammatical errors in the letter.

“That’s one of the warning signs of a scam letter—it usually contains inconsistencies and grammatical errors,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Look for warning signs such as unusual word choices or improper grammar. Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”

Scammers often use a familiar name to lull consumers into a false sense of trust and unquestioned acceptance.

Although Publishers Clearing House does award prizes, there are some things to look for to verify the legitimacy of any win:

Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes are free to enter and winners never pay to receive their prize.
Consumers should never agree to send cash, wire money or provide account numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank in order to claim a prize.
Publishers Clearing House representatives also will never call winners or ask for personal information. They instead notify winners in-person or via certified mail.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov .

The post Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of scam using his and the Governor's names appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, Waller received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she knew that she was not entitled to receive these SSA benefits once her relative passed away in April 2012. Between June 2012 and April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those SSA benefits to her own use.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Security Breach At W.Va. Regional Bank Puts Customers On High Alert

New Peoples Bank officials are encouraging customers to closely monitor their accounts after a security breach interrupted services last month. Some personal information may have been accessed by an unauthorized person. In a statement, New Peoples Bank said security protocols were in place when an unauthorized person accessed bank systems...
PUBLIC SAFETY
worldnationnews.com

After abortion decision, clinic workers grapple with trauma

CHARLESton, WA ( Associated Press) – Danielle Maynes has squeezed the hands of hundreds of anxious patients lying on tables in the procedure room, which is now empty. She has recorded countless vital signs and given several snaps in the recovery area, which is now silent. Looking into every...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

COVID-19 cases in West Virginia increase again

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia pushed 2,300 Friday, and the County Alert System map got more yellow. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 710 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday morning. With cases coming off of active status, there was a net increase from 2,105 Thursday to 2,297 Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WVNS

Law enforcement cracking down on drunk driving for 4th of July weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – This Fourth of July weekend… Drive sober or get pulled over. The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and local law enforcement are teaming up to crack down on drunk and high driving this holiday weekend. According to the NHTSA, nearly half of all deadly […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Consumer Protection#House Representatives#Fraud
WVNS

What is WV Senate Bill 616?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The way the public can view criminal complaints involving sex crimes is now changing to protect the victims. West Virginia Senate Bill 616 went into effect at the start of June. The bill aims to help victims of sexual abuse and assault remain anonymous. But a common misconception surrounding the details of the […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia governor orders flags to half-staff for Williams

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff beginning immediately and continuing through sunset on Monday, July 4, in honor and remembrance of Herschel “Woody” Williams. Williams will lie...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williams to lie in state at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON — The body of West Virginia native Hershel “Woody” Williams, who was the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda Saturday and Sunday. A procession is scheduled to depart from Beard Mortuary in Huntington at 8...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Recorddelta

DHHR to except applications for West Virginia School Clothing Allowance in July

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance will begin accepting School Clothing Allowance applications on July 1, 2022, for eligible children enrolled in West Virginia schools. Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.
EDUCATION
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy