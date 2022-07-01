ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Bob Congdon, Age 90 Clarkesville

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 2 days ago

Bob Congdon age 90 of Clarksville, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Born on November 10, 1931 in El Monte, California, He was the son of the late Orville Lloyd Congdon and Inez Rena Gruber Congdon. Mr. Congdon was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Jeanne Black...

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrwh.com

Merle Wood Frye, Age 87 Clarkesville

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on July 10, 1934 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Mont and Lillie Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Oliver Frye; sisters, Minnie Hames, Lucille Anderson; brothers, Ed Wood, Swain Wood, Bill Wood, Floyd Wood.; and step-grandson, Keith Dodgins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Frye was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest; where she was active in many community service aspects; including food preparation as well as quilting and working with the ladies groups. Merle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandchildren as “Grandma”. She had a love for gardening, both flowers and vegetables.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Horance Fenley Bennett, Age 84 Alto

Horace Fenley Bennett, age 84, of Alto, Georgia passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 following an extended illness. Mr. Bennett was born on February 2, 1938, to the late Henry Triplet and Cora Wade Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his son, Robbie William Bennett; brothers, Paul Bennett, Grady Bennett, Lathan Bennett, Doyal Bennett; sisters, Nettie Bennett, Margaret Bellamy, Mamie Galley, Olivia Dorsey, Eleanor Galley, Authel Maness. Grandparents, William and Sarah Jane Cromer Bennett; and John and Mary Wade.
ALTO, GA
wrwh.com

Mr. Eugene Warwick, age 75, of Cleveland

Mr. Eugene Warwick, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mr. Warwick was born August 23, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Herbert and Nellie Ledford Warwick. Eugene was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and a Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Meaders.
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkesville, GA
Obituaries
State
California State
City
Clarkesville, GA
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Obituaries
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Winder: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Winder, Georgia

It's a small community and a great place to live. It's a short commute from Atlanta, Ga or Athens, GA. Although it's not very expensive, the area is rapidly growing. Affordable housing is also available. Is Winder Georgia a good place to live?. What is Winder Georgia famous for?. Attractions...
WINDER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Roosevelt High School#Nacoochee High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Science
WDEF

Former GPS ace Shelby Walters transfers to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WDEF) — Cohutta, Georgia native and former GPS ace Shelby Walters is transferring to Georgia. The 2014 state champ finished her four years at Duke with a 2.28 ERA over 300 innings, with 220 strike outs. She earned All-ACC and All-Tournament honors while with the Blue Devils.
COHUTTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 amazing burger places in Georgia

If your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some crispy french fries on the side, and you also happen to live in Georgia, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three great burger places in Georgia that serve insanely delicious burgers.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Third Ga. child this year dies after being left in a hot car

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. - A child has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Madison County – at least the third in Georgia and ninth nationwide this year. The latest one in Georgia was discovered Thursday after authorities responded to a...
MADISON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

WCSO Deputy injured in Thursday morning crash in Monroe

MONROE, GA – (July 1, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Lt. Henry ‘Bo’ Huff received serious injuries in the crash at Vine Street and Madison Avenue on Thursday morning. WCSO Chief Deputy Keith Brooks asked that the community keep him in their prayers Friday and over the weekend as he undergoes surgery for injuries he received as a result on the crash.
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Poke Factory fails with 52U; Clay’s Sports Cafe scores 100A

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Parkway in Gwinnett County, a Hawaiian eatery failed its last routine health inspection. Poke Factory in Peachtree Corners scored 52-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on June 22. The report says there were fruit flies inside the kitchen. Plus, imitation crab was being presented as real crab, and chicken, scallops, and edamame were at unsafe temperatures.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy