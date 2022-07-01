Pro-reproductive rights events planned in Augusta this weekend

The Supreme Court's recent repeal of Roe v. Wade, which had set the nationwide precedent for legal abortion, has sparked protests across the U.S. over the past week. Now that states have complete control over regulating abortion, activists have also begun to rally voters and leaders to pass legislation in order to protect their reproductive rights. They have also been fighting by raising funds for those needing help paying for abortions, connecting these individuals with "safe spaces," and calling on law enforcement officials to minimize arresting and prosecuting abortion seekers and providers.

Augusta-area reproductive rights activists have scheduled several upcoming events to voice their dissent and generate support. Here are some of them:

Protests of Roe v. Wade repeal

"Augusta Women's Rights Sit-In" from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, outside the Augusta Judicial Center on James Brown Boulevard. Despite the event's name, organizers say this is for supporters of all genders.

Protesters will also be meeting at the Augusta Common on Broad Street on Friday at 5 p.m. where they will make signs, then march through downtown Augusta at 6 p.m.

Across the river, there will be an "Aiken Pro-Choice Mounted Protest" at 6 p.m. Friday at the Aiken County Historical Museum on Newberry Street SW in Aiken. Equestrians will ride and show their support up and down the streets of downtown Aiken alongside other protesters on foot.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

A "Women's Rights March" at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, starts at the Mellow Mushroom at 1167 Broad St., moving down the sidewalk and ending at Augusta Common. Marchers will be wearing pink. Organizer River Good said this is a rain-or-shine event.

SUNDAY, JULY 3

The next day, there will be another march down Broad Street from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Protesters will wear pink and start at the middle median across from Café 209 near Broad and Monument streets and walk to the end of Broad.

LATER THIS MONTH

A "Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights" will kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Pendleton King Park on Troupe Street in Augusta.

Reproductive Rights Aiken will have a Roe v. Wade and Heartbeat Bill Opposition Rally at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Odell Weeks Activity Center on Whiskey Road in Aiken.

Fundraisers for abortion aid

Flutterby Studio, a craft and jewelry business, is hosting a paint and sip class at noon on Friday, July 1, at The Bee's Knees on 10th Street. A donation is required for admission, with all of the proceeds going to ARC Southeast, a resource to help residents in southern states get reproductive care.

A bake sale set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, also at The Bee's Knees, will collect proceeds to go to the National Network of Abortion Funds. While Bee's Knees is a vegan eatery, organizer Emily Greene said the treats will not be, and many will be themed around reproductive rights.

Other reproductive rights events

FIELD Botanicals is organizing a "Call Your Rep" session at 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the health and beauty shop on 12th Street. This will be a group effort of activists calling state legislators to voice their thoughts and ask them to pass legal protections. Phone numbers and scripts will be available for those who need them.

If you are planning an upcoming event or fundraiser for reproductive rights or anti-abortion activism, contact Miguel Legoas at mlegoas@augustachronicle.com.