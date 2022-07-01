ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb: No ‘red lines’ on abortion legislation

By Kristen Eskow
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdPX2_0gRrXakW00

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he has no “red lines” when it comes to limits on abortion in Indiana.

Holcomb’s comments come a day after Republican legislative leaders announced the start of their special session would be delayed nearly three weeks to July 25.

Holcomb called for the special session to begin July 6 so lawmakers could approve his proposed $225 automatic tax refund to provide Hoosier taxpayers relief from inflation .

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, Holcomb and lawmakers added plans to discuss abortion legislation as well .

When asked about the delay Thursday, Holcomb responded, “I’m working with the legislature and started the shot clock on this session on July 6. And so that gives the legislature ample time to do work now and when they meet in-person.”

Holcomb originally wanted lawmakers to approve the tax refund by the end of June.

“It just makes me more anxious to get it done,” Holcomb told reporters. “I’m even more persuaded that we can give at least a billion dollars back to Hoosiers.”

As for abortion, Holcomb said he’s ready to sign any new restrictions that lawmakers pass.

“I don’t have any red lines right now,” he said.

The delay to Statehouse action on abortion is drawing mixed reaction.

“I would honestly say that we welcome the extra time,” said Haley Bougher, vice president of Women4Change, which supports abortion rights. “It allows Women4Change to rally our members.”

“In an ideal world, we would have loved to have had this special session happen immediately after the decision came down from the Supreme Court,” said Mike Fichter, president and CEO of Right to Life Indiana. “But we understand there are a lot of dynamics in play.”

Meanwhile, State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) recently told WSBT a total abortion ban is unlikely.

“I would expect that we would land somewhere with a ban with exceptions for the life of the mother and likely rape and incest as well,” Teshka said.

Republican legislative leaders and committee chairs have declined or not responded to requests for interviews to discuss those comments and what the new abortion law could look like.

Under Indiana law, legislators will have until August 14 to finish their work. They have said this will be a multi-week session that will include committee hearings and public testimony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
ballstatedailynews.com

Indiana laws that go into affect this month

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections. The site combines daily coverage with in-depth scrutiny, political awareness and insightful commentary. Dozens of Indiana laws took effect July 1 including a new tax on vaping...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWO News

These new Indiana laws take effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Columbus, IN
State
Indiana State
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Over 8,400 abortions: Indiana statistics on 2021 terminated pregnancies

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health released a data report Friday regarding abortion statistics last year in the state, showing that over 8,400 people terminated a pregnancy in 2021 in Indiana. The total number of reported pregnancy terminations in the state for the entire year was 8,414, the...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fichter
Person
Eric Holcomb
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Red Lines#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court#Hoosiers#Statehouse
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana lawmakers weigh THC regulations, marijuana decriminalization

Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether those deliberations will result in forward momentum is still undetermined as legislation often fails to materialize from these interim meetings. The public health summer study committee will focus on...
hot96.com

New Indiana Law Will Help Overcrowded Jails

A new law in Indiana starts today that’s meant to decrease overcrowding in county jails. The House Bill allows level 6 felons to be sent to state prisons rather than county jails. Currently when the jail is over capacity, officials have to push bunk beds into the common area...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Pritzker announces electric vehicle rebate program

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – People from Illinois could soon get rebates for buying an electric vehicle. “The Illinois EPA is pleased to offer this new rebate program to Illinois residents, further encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles in Illinois and reducing vehicle emissions and greenhouse gases,” said Director Kim. “Emissions from vehicles continue to be one of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

These Illinois laws go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect next week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KX News

31 bodies, some decomposing, found at Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating after more than 30 bodies, some decomposing, were found inside a southern Indiana funeral home. Police in Jeffersonville responded to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday evening and found 31 bodies. Maj. Isaac Parker said some of the bodies were “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy