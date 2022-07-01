ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New bistro, new cookie shop and more in Evansville-area food news

By Aimee Blume, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — We're bringing you Tri-State restaurant happenings and food news you need to know. Here's the latest.

Bethlehem United Church of Christ will host a BBQ Dinner and Ice Cream Social to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity on Sunday, July 10, from 5-7 p.m. On the menu are adult meals with pulled pork, baked beans, chips, slaw, bread, ice cream or dessert and a drink for $10 and kids' meals with a hot dog, chips, applesauce, ice cream or dessert and a drink for $5.

Bethlehem UCC is at 6400 Oak Hill Road; 812-867-2497.

Well-known Evansville restaurant owners are trekking a new path: Operating an events venue

Cosmos Bistro announced a tentative opening date of July 1. The new restaurant, inside the McCurdy building in Downtown Evansville, will use local products in American and French-inspired dishes such as Nicoise salad with eggs, green beans, potatoes, olives and tuna salad; gazpacho soup, Coq au Vin, shrimp and grits and more. Watch for guest chefs to enliven the menu with their own creations on a regular basis. Services is restricted to dinner for now, but the restaurant will eventually open for lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqjzb_0gRrWsrD00

Cosmos Bistro is at 101 S.E. First St.

Insomnia Cookies will host their Grand Opening from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4 with a free cookie giveway in store or with local delivery orders. The new Downtown shop bakes and delivers cookies until late at night. Flavors include caramel corn, red velvet, snickerdoodle, oatmeal raisin, s'mores and many more. Ice cream, ice cream cookie sandwiches, cookie sandwiches filled with frosting, and decorated cookie cakes are also on the menu.

Insomnia Cookies is at 318 Main St., Suite 100.

New barge bar, new seafood menu: This restaurant on the river is rockin' into summer

The Main Cafe is open once more in New Harmony. Now under ownership of Capers Emporium, the restaurant is spruced up but retains its old-fashioned charm. All day breakfast includes pancakes, oatmeal, an omelet or egg and meat platters. Hot and cold sandwiches are served on your choice of nine breads, including low carb choices. Sides include hash brown casserole and cottage cheese with fruit.

The Main Cafe is at 508 S. Main St., New Harmony, Indiana; 812-682-3370.

The Myriad Brewing Company has opened its Coffee House inside the Newburgh Taproom, serving espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew and teas. Coffee beans and cold brew is from Joe Brewski, and flavored syrups including elderflower, lavender and Bourbon are made in-house. Bagels, muffins and cookies will be available. The Coffee House is open Wednesday - Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Stop by the Downtown Myriad Brewing for a block party on Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Enjoy food trucks including Chino Taco , Lashbrooke's Barbecue and JB's Barnyard for lunch and Two Farmers Burgers and Beignets , Bruce Li , Lashbrooke's Barbecue , Taco Bar and JB's Barnyard for dinner; live music and an outdoor beer garden. All outdoor spaces are kid and pet friendly.

The Myriad Newburgh Taproom and Coffee House is at 8245 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh, Indiana. The Myriad Brewing Company is at 101 S.E. First St., Suite 1; 812-402-1515.

Pizza 261 is now open in Newburgh. On the menu are appetizers including pretzel sticks and meatballs; pizza oven sandwiches including stromboli and fun variations such as the "Speed Bump" with shredded chicken, cheese and buffalo sauce; and pizza with all your favorite toppings and house-made sauce. Pizza is available by the slice at lunch. The restaurant closes between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Beer is available.

Pizza 261 is at 4944 Old State Road 261, Newburgh, Ind.; 812-518-4018.g

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4RZL_0gRrWsrD00

Tiki on Main had a grand opening and is, after extensive remodeling, in its final form. Enjoy the restaurant seven days a week with new daily menu specials, a spruced-up patio, more live music, and a late-night food menu served until closing time that includes sushi from Gangnam Korean BBQ on Friday and Saturday.

Tiki on Main is at 524 Main St.; 812-424-5020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrVwV_0gRrWsrD00

The Vuture food truck will be back at the Myriad Brewing Company Downtown on Sunday, July 10, from 2-6 p.m. Vuture (vegan future) is a concept out of Los Angeles that sends food trucks peddling extreme “vegan junk food” all over the country. Expect to see huge loaded crispy chick’n sandwiches, loaded fries and more. The specific menu will be announced the day of the event.

The Myriad Brewing Company is at 101 SE First St.

Contact Aimee Blume at aimee.blume@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: New bistro, new cookie shop and more in Evansville-area food news

Comments / 0

 

