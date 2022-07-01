ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Now July, the University of Southern Indiana officially begins a new era in Division I

By Hendrix Magley, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — A new era begins Friday for the University of Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles have officially joined the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference after spending the past 44 years as a founding member of the D-II Great Lakes Valley Conference. One of the biggest moves in the university's history has finally taken effect with the calendar turning to July.

These past four and a half months since USI announced its decision to move up have been full of anticipation and hard work behind the scenes.

USI Screaming Eagles: What to know about USI moving to NCAA Division I sports

"It's been a really exciting and really busy time," said Jon Mark Hall, USI's Director of Athletics. "I’m anxious to get to the fall so we can get competing again. That’s when things will hopefully, knock on wood, settle down a bit for us."

Here's a refresher on what's transpired since USI announced it would transition to D-I athletics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxGyn_0gRrWiHB00

What other schools are in the new-look Ohio Valley Conference?

USI is one of ten members in the ever-changing OVC, joining Little Rock and former D-II Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Lindenwood as newcomers for 2022-23. Austin Peay (Atlantic Sun), Belmont (Missouri Valley) and Murray State (Missouri Valley) officially departed on Friday.

The other seven OVC schools are Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee-Martin.

University of Southern Indiana: Contract with Ohio Valley Conference still mostly a secret

Will USI compete in the OVC for all sports?

For the most part.

USI will compete in the OVC in six men's sports (baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, tennis, track and field) and eight women's sports (basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, volleyball).

It also will be an affiliate member of the Summit League for men's and women's swimming and diving, as well as men's soccer, because the OVC doesn't sponsor championships in those sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvPGc_0gRrWiHB00

What will USI's Division I non-conference schedules look like?

Fans seemingly have been most excited about the opportunity to see their beloved Screaming Eagles play some of the most well-known schools at the next level.

Some of those opponents are starting to become known.

  • USI men's basketball is slated to participate in the Gotham Classic, a multi-team event in late November also featuring Notre Dame, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green, according to Stadium.
  • Indiana State will come to Screaming Eagles Arena on Dec. 11 in what will be USI's only home non-conference men's basketball game against a D-I opponent, coach Stan Gouard confirmed with the Courier & Press.
  • Men's soccer will spark the crosstown rivalry with Evansville on Sept. 10.

USI men's basketball: Summer practices feature new faces, Division I excitement

As expected, USI won't have many home contests against D-I opponents early into this transition. Swimming and diving will host two home meets against D-I foes (Valparaiso, Southern Illinois) while women's soccer has two home games against Division I, non-OVC opponents (Chicago State, IUPUI).

"It’s definitely a challenge to try and figure out what does it take to pull off a contest in whatever sport it is," Hall said. "Is it going to be a home-and-home exchange? Is there going to be a financial exchange? Just trying to learn the ropes in that a bit. I think that will get easier for us over time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BlpI_0gRrWiHB00

What upgrades has USI made since announcing it would move up?

USI has been adding staffing positions in compliance, athletic training, and strength and conditioning. Several sports already have added an extra person to their coaching staff. Expect more positions to be filled before the fall.

Next, the challenge lies in finding office space for new hires. Most of USI's athletic offices are located in the recently completed Screaming Eagles Complex.

USI Athletics: What's the difference between D1 and D2 athletes? USI coaches say 'not much'

"When we built this facility, we were looking to the future but I think Division I opportunities came sooner than we thought," Hall said. "We're working on creating some of the space (in the building) into work and office space. Exciting for us but also a bit challenging."

USI has also begun to work on updating the branding across all of its athletic venues. The OVC logo can already be seen on the basketball court. Others will soon follow suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZvAg_0gRrWiHB00

What changes are still to come?

USI will see a majority of its home games in several sports streamed on ESPN-plus, which will offer greater exposure than the GLVC Sports Network. But from securing equipment to finding people to run the broadcast, the university is in the process of preparing for this upgrade.

More changes will be needed down the road, according to the feasibility study released by The PICTOR Group shortly after the move to D-I was approved. Facilities for some programs — such as track and field, tennis and soccer — need modifications to "provide the necessary training and competitive needs," consultants wrote.

Enhanced ticket sales, sponsorships and licensing, as well as a comprehensive fundraising plan, were other areas of focus moving forward. These all are part of creating a positive fan experience.

"Just like anything we do, we have to up the ante," Hall said. "We have to give our spectators and fans a really good experience. I mean that across the board."

Contact Courier & Press sports reporter Hendrix Magley via email at hendrix.magley@courierpress.com or via Twitter @TweetsOfHendrix.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Now July, the University of Southern Indiana officially begins a new era in Division I

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Jaylen Mullen commits to Oakland City

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Daviess senior Jaylen Mullen has committed to Oakland City for basketball once he graduates next spring. Mullen was a key player in leading the Cougars to their first ever state championship in the spring. Mullen and the Cougars were an entertaining team to watch this past season, they defeated Lafayette […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three southern Indiana walk-in clinics closed for good

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Alcoa announces assembly line closure in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Alcoa officials say one of their assembly lines in Warrick County is now closed. Vice President of Corporate Communications Jim Beck says the biggest issue right now is staffing. He says they don’t have enough people to keep lines running. Beck also added that...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

First Ave. back open after semi hits fiber optic line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms First Avenue was closed due to an accident Saturday morning. Dispatch says a call regarding the incident came in around 11:48 a.m. Pictures show a semi-truck hit a fiber optic line at the intersection of First Ave. and Fairway Drive causing the road...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Evansville, IN
College Sports
Evansville, IN
Basketball
newsnowdc.com

Angela A. Traylor Kern, 62, Jasper

Angela A. Traylor Kern, 62, of Jasper, died Wednesday, June 29, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. She was born in Princeton May 6, 1960, to Jack and Patricia (Seifrig) Aldridge. She married Phillip Kern April 28, 2007. Angela was a 1978 graduate of Pike Central High...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVV passengers feel frustration of holiday travel boom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those traveling this Fourth of July weekend, you might want to pack your patience. Airlines say they are expecting the airports to be more crowded than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the flight delays will certainly continue. According to AAA, experts are projecting...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
WBKR

New Reptile Specialty Store Opening in Southern Indiana

Chandler will soon be home to a unique new store. Recently on Facebook something super interesting came across my feed. It was a photo of different tanks for reptiles, and I wondered, is this local? I know we've got a few pet specialty stores in town, but they (correct me if I'm wrong) typically cater to all kinds of pets and not just one kind. A new place will be opening this summer in Chandler, and they will be catering specifically to our cold-blooded friends.
CHANDLER, IN
14news.com

EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon around 12:50 p.m. The Evansville Police Department responded to the crash on Big Cynthiana Road. EPD says a witness tells them the driver involved ran off the road a little and appeared to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Lindenwood University#Valparaiso University#The Screaming Eagles#The Ncaa Division#Usi Screaming Eagles#Ohio Valley Conference#Atlantic Sun#Tennes
wamwamfm.com

Japer Man Arrested for OWI After Crash

A Friday evening accident in Jasper has put one man behind bars. The Jasper Police Department says they were dispatched to a single vehicle accident just before 6:00 pm last night. One injury was reported. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Kent Talbert of Huntingburg. He was taken to Memorial...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy