Arkansas State Athletics has announced its men’s and women’s basketball programs have both agreed upon a four-year home-and-home series with in-state foe Little Rock. Beginning in the 2022-23 season, the A-State men will host Little Rock at First National Bank Arena and welcome the Trojans once again in the 2024-25 campaign. The A-State men head to Little Rock as part of the four-game series in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. The A-State women begin the four-game set in Little Rock in 2022-23 and return for the 2024-25 season with home contests against the in-state foe set for 2023-24 and 2025-26.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO