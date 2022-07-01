Lockeroom begins Oklahoma tourney Friday

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.

