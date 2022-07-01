ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Lockeroom begins Oklahoma tourney Friday

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team will be in...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

National Patriot Run & Fundraiser Travels Through Oklahoma

A group of motorcycle riders escorting an American flag around the country made its way to Green Country. This is called the "National Patriot Run" and here are the riders in Osage County. The riders made it here Saturday morning with the help of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa SPCA asking for volunteers, donations after ‘puppy mill’ surrender

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
TULSA, OK
Thrillist

This Quirky Midwest City Claims to Be the Center of the Universe

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Springfield, AR
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
Mountain Home, AR
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Mountain Home, AR
KOCO

Oklahoma Guard F-16s receive new radars

TULSA, Okla. — The 138th Fighter Wing is one of nine Air National Guard bases to be selected to receive upgraded, fifth-generation radars for the F-16 Viper. These new upgrades are part of a program called Post Block Integration Team, which is tasked with one of the largest modernization projects in the history of the U.S. Air Force.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bixby teen dies in car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
KTLO

Jessie McFarland, 70, Clarkridge (Roller)

Mr. Jessie McFarland, 70, of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born September 08, 1951, in Mountain Home to Lawrence and Edith (Strain) McFarland. He was an avid outdoorsman and was out there at every chance. Jessie is survived by his son: J.W....
CLARKRIDGE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Memorial Stadium
KOLR10 News

Rocky Ridge Refuge offers a home to animals of all kinds

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – Tucked back into the hills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Rocky Ridge Refuge can best be described as a group home for animals.  Nearly 25 years ago a Watusi Bull named Lurch made a name for the refuge.  He broke the Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Horn Circumference.  “Lurch came […]
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Joseph Gilbert Ross, 85, Norfork (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Joseph Gilbert Ross of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Joseph Ross died Saturday at his residence.
NORFORK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
pryorinfopub.com

Canoo Pryor Delayed Again

PRYOR, Okla. - Canoo's plans for a micro megafactory in Pryor are currently in "delay mode", according to a report Thursday in the Tulsa World. Mid America Industrial Park's David Stewart said that the Canoo plant in Pryor is on hold for a number of reasons. Stewart cited the entire...
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Fire destroys four RVs at dealership

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to 17301 East Admiral Place concerning a fire at a used RV dealership. TFD confirmed that the fire has destroyed four RVs.
TULSA, OK
KTLO

2 area men injured in 1-vehicle accident

Two Gainesville men were injured in a one-vehicle accident during Saturday’s early morning hours. Twenty-four-year-old Dylan Burke and 41-year-old Travis Mencl were transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center with what were described as moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Burke was the driver of a vehicle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
KOLR10 News

Where to watch fireworks for the 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Independence Day is just around the corner and communities are gearing up for the celebration. Here’s a list of places planning firework shows across the Ozarks: Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Kimberling City Police Department at 34 Kimberling Boulevard in Kimberling City. The Kimberling City’s Fireburst Celebration […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

City of Branson holding online surplus auction

The city of Branson is holding an online auction of surplus property. The auction includes vehicles, auto parts, a backhoe, and other items no longer used by the city. The auction is being conducted for the city by Purple Wave Auctions, who has the items up for bid listed on the website purplewave.com. Bidders can view items, get descriptions, view pictures, and then place bids on desired items.

Comments / 0

Community Policy