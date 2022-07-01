Today's Forecast: Early scattered showers & storms; otherwise sunny later on

A cold front slides through the state today providing the chance for light scattered showers and storms. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. Everyone is expected to be dry by this evening once we completely settle behind the cold front. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal in precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! The majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday arrives on Tuesday and continues into midweek. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY : A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4 th of JULY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for more likely showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

