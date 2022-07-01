ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

You could be eligible for $10 off your monthly Evansville water bill. See if you qualify

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4n15_0gRrWFsE00

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — Two days after tweaking its new bill assistance program, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced it will be changing again.

In a news release sent late Wednesday afternoon, the utility said all residents within city limits with an active water account would be eligible for a $10 monthly credit if their household makes $50,000 or less a year.

This program will begin July 1.

Evansville City Council members on Monday unanimously approved $4 million in American Rescue Plan money for the program, which is meant to offset the rate increase brought on by the building a new water treatment plant . Vanderburgh County residents were excluded.

Read more about council's discussion: Households making less than $30K see bump in EWSU assistance, county households excluded

When Mayor Lloyd Winnecke first proposed the program, households that brought in less than $50,000 a year were going to receive a $3 monthly credit. Some city councilors criticized the meager amount.

"You can't even get a full gallon of gas for $3 a month," said councilor Missy Mosby, D-Second Ward.

The credit amount then changed, with those making $30,000 or less a year eligible for $10 a month and those making between $30,000 and $50,000 still eligible for $3.

And now it's changed again. Linda Jackson, a senior brand analyst for Carmel-based marketing firm Element Three, said the change to make it $10 for all households making $50,000 or less was finalized Wednesday.

The change will also add $640,000 to the utility's "shut-off relief" program that provides assistance for customers in disconnect status. The fund typically has $50,000-$70,000 funded to it annually.

Lane Young, EWSU executive director, said the city council's decision to remove county residents from the program is what led to the increases in the monthly relief and the shut-off fund.

If 100% of households eligible for the monthly credit applied, most of the $4 million would be used in the first year.

If 50% of households apply, Young said they would be able to run the monthly credit program for two years.

"I would be surprised if we get 30%, which is unfortunate," he said. "It's just people, even if you make it as simple as possible to apply, (they) just don't take advantage of those situations."

How to apply for EWSU bill relief

Customers can apply online , via phone or in person.

Applicants will receive an email verifying telling them the application went through and if the request was approved or denied.

Sarah Loesch can be contacted at sloesch@gannett.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: You could be eligible for $10 off your monthly Evansville water bill. See if you qualify

