Here's what is open and closed on July 4 in the Evansville and Henderson areas

By Alexa Shrake, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE , Ind. —July 4 lands on a Monday this year, meaning many places will be closed for celebration.

Banks

All Evansville and Henderson banks and credit unions will be closed for Independence day. However, ATMs will be available for use.

Post offices and package delivery

USPS, UPS and FedEx will be following federal holiday schedule and be closed. All mail that would have arrived Monday will arrive on Tuesday.

Government buildings

The Evansville Civic Center and other city agencies will be closed on Independence day. All Henderson County buildings will be closed.

Public transportation

The Metropolitan Evansville Transportation System (METS) will be running, but the office will be closed. Henderson Rapid Area Transit buses will not be running.

Public libraries

All Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries and Henderson County Public Libraries will be closed on Independence day.

Retail businesses, restaurants and grocery stores

Most businesses, restaurants and grocery stores will be open but may have adjusted hours.

National and state parks

Indiana State Parks are open on July 4 and several are hosting fireworks shows. All national parks are open as well.

Alexa Shrake can be reached by email at AShrake@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's what is open and closed on July 4 in the Evansville and Henderson areas

